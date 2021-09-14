CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FedEx drivers accused of stealing girl's kitten

By Edmund DeMarche
Fox News
Fox News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt could have been the purrrfect crime. An Indiana woman posted a video on Twitter on Monday that she said showed two FedEx drivers stealing her daughter’s kitten. The Nest camera footage shows a FedEx ground delivery truck on an idyllic stone driveway. The person on the passenger’s side of the truck can be seen jumping out to allegedly pick up a dark kitten hiding behind the truck with another larger cat.

