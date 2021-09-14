Jimmy Fallon feels Met Gala signifies new hope after COVID

Jimmy Fallon and Nicole Kidman revealed in 2015 that they had once nearly dated a decade earlier.Now, in 2021, they still can’t get through a full interview without awkward moments arising. Yesterday (21 September), Kidman appeared remotely on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote her new show Nine Perfect Strangers.Fallon started the chat off by asking Kidman about her marriage to country star, Keith Urban, with the actor eventually revealing that she was currently in Las Vegas where he was performing.“Which is why I couldn’t be with you, because I chose him,” Kidman said, and then immediately...

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO