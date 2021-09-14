CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Jimmy Fallon feels Met Gala signifies new hope after COVID

Black Mountain News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight Show host Jimmy Fallon walked the carpet at the Met Gala, an event he has attended "for probably almost 20 years now," and said "we're on our way back" about returning to normal after the coronavirus pandemic. (Sept. 13)

www.blackmountainnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Billie Eilish Does Pin-Up Glamour in a Classic Ball Gown & Jimmy Choo Heels at 2021 Met Gala

Billie Eilish was a true red carpet standout at the 2021 Met Gala. The “Bad Guy” musician, who is the youngest co-chair ever for the event, stepped out in a custom gown by Oscar de la Renta. The layered tulle creation included sheer nude tones within a voluminous skirt with a 15-foot-long train. Eilish’s gown also included a cinched bustier top and flared off-the-shoulder sleeves, inspired by Marilyn Monroe’s outfits from the 1950s. She accessorized with numerous sparkling bracelets and rings. While unexpected, the look also coordinated with her recent aesthetic shift for her second album, “Happier Than Ever,” which features vintage...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
JamBase

Gorillaz & AJ Tracey Perform ‘Jimmy Jimmy’ On ‘Fallon’

Gorillaz were the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon recently. The renowned virtual band created by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett fittingly delivered “Jimmy Jimmy” ​​featuring British hip hop artist Aj Tracey via a video for The Tonight Show performance. Gorillaz surprise dropped a new EP, Meanwhile,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Fallon
The Independent

Jimmy Fallon and Nicole Kidman are still awkward after their near-dating miss

Jimmy Fallon and Nicole Kidman revealed in 2015 that they had once nearly dated a decade earlier.Now, in 2021, they still can’t get through a full interview without awkward moments arising. Yesterday (21 September), Kidman appeared remotely on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote her new show Nine Perfect Strangers.Fallon started the chat off by asking Kidman about her marriage to country star, Keith Urban, with the actor eventually revealing that she was currently in Las Vegas where he was performing.“Which is why I couldn’t be with you, because I chose him,” Kidman said, and then immediately...
CELEBRITIES
justjaredjr.com

Normani Shuts It Down at Met Gala 2021 After VMAs Performance

Fresh off of her VMAs performance, Normani makes quite the entrance at the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (September 13) in New York City. The 25-year-old “Wild Side” singer wore a stunning Valentino FW21 Couture gown to the event. Normani completed her look with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Covid#New Hope
GoldDerby

‘Saturday Night Live’ October guest hosts for ‘SNL’ Season 47: Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek, Jason Sudeikis

NBC announced the first four guest hosts and musical guests for Season 47 of “Saturday Night Live” on Wednesday. Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis will each be making their first appearances on “SNL” as guest hosts. In addition to the traditional broadcast airing, the show will also livestream on Peacock at 11:30 p.m. ET; 8:30 p.m. PT. Wilson hosts the premiere on October 2 with musical guest Kacey Musgraves (second appearance). He recently had the new Disney+ series “Loki” and stars in the film “The French Dispatch” on October 22. Kardashian West hosts on October 9 with...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Nicki Minaj Isn’t Going to the 2021 Met Gala After Testing Positive for COVID-19: ‘If I Get Vaccinated It Won’t [Be] for the Met’

Get well soon. Nicki Minaj took to social media to clear up speculation about why she won’t appear at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, September 13. After a fan tweeted that Minaj, 38, “seems to be scared of covid” on Monday — and that’s why she hasn’t been attending events recently – the singer clarified that she was looking out for her son.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

Late Night Hosts Unite to Spotlight Climate Change

Climate change took the spotlight across late night on Wednesday. Stephen Colbert, Samantha Bee, James Corden, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and Trevor Noah united across networks for “Climate Night,” focusing their programming on one of the most pressing global issues today. Despite the serious subject matter, this is late night — and as such, there were jokes. “I don’t want to die,” said Kimmel in a statement ahead of the event. “In the interest of recycling, please use whatever Jimmy Kimmel said,” Fallon quipped. “I’m thrilled to participate in Climate Night,” Bee shared. “But maybe we should move it up a few...
TV & VIDEOS
purewow.com

These 5 Stars Modeled Their Met Gala Looks After Hollywood Icons

For those who were unaware, this year's Met Gala theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which meant the stars walked the red carpet wearing the looks that they thought best encapsulated “a modern vocabulary of American style.”. Of course, each star embraced the theme in various ways, whether...
BEAUTY & FASHION
AOL Corp

Ginger Zee shares why Gabby Petito's story felt 'eerily' similar: 'I was lucky…I got out'

Ginger Zee is reflecting on her past experiences with abuse in the wake of Gabby Petito's death. This summer, Petito was traveling across the country in a van with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, when Laundrie returned home to Florida without her. This week, Petito's body was found in a Wyoming national forest after an extensive search and her cause of death was ruled a homicide by the Teton County coroner. Laundrie, who has not shared any information with law enforcement officials about Petito, is now missing.
CELEBRITIES
jammin1057.com

Marcus Samuelsson Defends Met Gala Food After Keke Palmer Complaint

After Keke Palmer roasted the 2021 Met Gala’s food on social media (so to speak), the acclaimed head chef behind the menu is sticking up for the event’s food. Marcus Samuelsson, a Swedish-Ethiopian chef, who has appeared as a judge on Iron Chef America and Chopped, told gossip website TMZ yesterday (September 15) that Palmer’s plate wasn’t an accurate depiction of what the food was like that night.
RESTAURANTS
Billboard

Billie Eilish 'Finally' Feels Free to Go Full Glam at 2021 Met Gala: See Photos

Billie Eilish is serving old Hollywood glam on the red carpet of the 2021 Vogue Met Gala, which she's co-hosting on Monday evening (Sept. 13). The dolled-up Happier Than Ever singer arrived wearing a low-cut blush pink tulle gown designed by Oscar de la Renta with an enormous train that gracefully draped over the stairs of the Met, her cropped blond hair sweetly framing her face. Her brother and songwriting partner Finneas, who was dressed head-to-toe in red, accompanied her. The 19-year-old artist's ensemble is reminiscent of her pinup look from her June 2021 Vogue cover.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy