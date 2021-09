After two weeks of international action with wildly different levels of positivity and success (or otherwise), domestic football takes centre stage once more this weekend.Around the major leagues in Europe are a host of big-club clashes and notable encounters to look out for - and even a few games not going ahead which are newsworthy, with Barcelona’s trip to Sevilla being one of those postponed to accommodate the late return of South American players.Important clashes this early in the season can make a statement of intent for the campaign ahead at the top of the table, but can also send...

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO