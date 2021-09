Nearly nine years after their initial meeting, Ayaka Hamasaki once again got the better of Emi Fujino. In a non-title bout on the Rizin 30 undercard, Hamasaki outpointed her rival at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday night. The Japanese organization’s reigning atomweight queen has won four straight since falling to Seo Hee Ham at Rizin 20 on New Year’s Eve 2019, and with Ham now competing at 115 pounds in One Championship, is the sport’s clear-cut No. 1 at 105 pounds. That success also allows her to maintain her No. 12 ranking in Sherdog.com's latest female pound-for-pound poll.

