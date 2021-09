The Ravens traveled to Las Vegas for the first game in the extravagant Allegiant Stadium with fans in attendance. Looking to continue his streak of excellence on opening day, Lamar Jackson was looking to replicate the success he’s had from his prior week one experiences. But with many players already on the IR and a bunch of new faces on offense, Jackson was not so fortunate this time around as his team fell in overtime 33-27.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO