Watch VannDa’s ASEAN Music Showcase Festival Performance—See Set List

By MC Galang
HipHopDX.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSKULL (IF I DIE) The AMS performance is the latest stride in a very good year for VannDa, who broke records with the success of his latest singles, especially “Time To Rise,” making him the most-viewed Cambodian artist in history so far. In a previous interview with HipHopDX Asia, he shared that his follow-up single, “Catch Me If You Can,” is “something creative, fun, and chill for people who might be depressed or stressed because of COVID-19 or other things” and that he made the song “in only five hours, including writing the lyrics and producing the music.”

