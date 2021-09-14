Watch VannDa’s ASEAN Music Showcase Festival Performance—See Set List
SKULL (IF I DIE) The AMS performance is the latest stride in a very good year for VannDa, who broke records with the success of his latest singles, especially “Time To Rise,” making him the most-viewed Cambodian artist in history so far. In a previous interview with HipHopDX Asia, he shared that his follow-up single, “Catch Me If You Can,” is “something creative, fun, and chill for people who might be depressed or stressed because of COVID-19 or other things” and that he made the song “in only five hours, including writing the lyrics and producing the music.”hiphopdx.com
