Local circus legends and founders of the Circus Arts Conservatory, Dolly Jacobs and Pedro Reis, were invited to participate in the recent World Acrobatics Society Congress & Gallery of Legends Hall of Fame Banquet at the Tuscany Casino & Suites in Las Vegas. The dynamic duo are, themselves, WAS Gallery of Legends - Hall of Fame inductees (2013 - Professional Acrobat category); Reis had nominated this year's inductees, the Cristiani Family, - one of the most famous acrobatic equestrians in circus history - in the Professional Acrobatics category. The World Acrobatics Society (WAS) is a worldwide organization whose members share a love of acrobatics. Its mission is to advance the education, communication, and cooperation among all individuals and organizations interested in fostering the growth, development and safety of the various acrobatic disciplines along with preserving their histories. Reis is an international board member for WAS.

