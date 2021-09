HUXLEY — Ballard football is sure loving getting to play on its home field again. The Bombers didn't play at their home last year due to the 2020 derecho storm making it uninhabitable, and they started off 2021 with back-to-back road losses to Bondurant-Farrar and ADM. But last week, Ballard opened the newly-renovated Rich Strouse Field with a 26-0 victory over Boone and Friday the Bombers followed that up with a decisive 48-0 victory over Atlantic to even up their record at 2-2.

