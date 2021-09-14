CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan’s Q3 growth forecast more than halved on COVID-19 impact

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s export-reliant economy will grow at less than half the pace in the current quarter than thought just one month ago, held back by local coronavirus outbreaks and the impact from the pandemic abroad, a Reuters poll found. But economists said the world’s third-largest economy would not...

