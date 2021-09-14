CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Ohio County Schools To Require Masks for at Least 30 Days

Intelligencer
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHEELING — Students and staff in Ohio County Schools now must wear a mask while in a school building or on a school bus — at least for the next 30 days. Board of education members Monday night voted 4-1 to impose a mask mandate that starts today, and will be reviewed after a month. It is the hope of school officials that by that time the number of COVID cases in the schools that have been escalating in the schools in recent weeks will decrease.

www.theintelligencer.net

