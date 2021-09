Jarrod Bowen insists West Ham are relishing their packed schedule ahead of their Carabao Cup trip to Manchester United.The Hammers, in the Europa League this season, will have played six matches in 20 days by the end of September.They lost narrowly to United on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League and face another quick turnaround for the Old Trafford return.Forward Bowen said: “There are a lot of games coming up now. We’ve got the Carabao Cup, then we’re in the Premier League and then the Europa League the following week as well.“But as players that is what we want, and...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO