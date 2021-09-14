CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thailand, Malaysia open for banks to be qualified ASEAN banks

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

BANGKOK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The central banks of Thailand and Malaysia are open for banks in both countries to apply to be Qualified ASEAN Banks (QAB) following their bilateral arrangement under the ASEAN Banking Integration Framework.

The qualified banks are envisioned to help increase trade and investment within Southeast Asia, in accordance with the ASEAN Economic Community Blueprint 2025, the 10-member bloc's plan to create an integrated economy, both central banks said in a joint statement here on Tuesday.

