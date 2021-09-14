The Standard Nintendo Switch Model Gets A Permanent Price Cut In Europe
Last week, several sources said that a Nintendo Switch price cut is on the way. Today, the price cut has become official. The 2019 Nintendo Switch model will be permanently discounted to less than 300 Euros in Spain. The new price adopted by retailers is €269.99 from €329.99 in Europe and £259.99 from £279.99 in the UK. Nintendo said that the permanent price cut was due to a variety of factors including the imminent launch of the new OLED model that was announced earlier this year. The Nintendo Switch OLED model is set to release on October 8, 2021.games.mxdwn.com
