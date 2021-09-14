CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Standard Nintendo Switch Model Gets A Permanent Price Cut In Europe

By Paul David Nuñez
mxdwn.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, several sources said that a Nintendo Switch price cut is on the way. Today, the price cut has become official. The 2019 Nintendo Switch model will be permanently discounted to less than 300 Euros in Spain. The new price adopted by retailers is €269.99 from €329.99 in Europe and £259.99 from £279.99 in the UK. Nintendo said that the permanent price cut was due to a variety of factors including the imminent launch of the new OLED model that was announced earlier this year. The Nintendo Switch OLED model is set to release on October 8, 2021.

mspoweruser.com

Nintendo clarify Nintendo Switch price reduction is due to currency exchange rates

Update: After reports that Nintendo reduced the price of the original Nintendo Switch solely in anticipation of the Switch OLED Model, Nintendo has announced the reduction is instead due to “currency exchange rates in Europe.”. Speaking to Eurogamer earlier today, a Nintendo spokesperson revealed that “after carefully weighing up a...
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Nintendo Switch Rumored to be Receiving its First Real Price Cut this Coming Monday

The Nintendo Switch has been on the market for over four and a half years, and yet, somewhat amazingly, Nintendo has never shaved even a penny off the system’s MSRP. A few limited-time holiday deals aside, you still have to cough up $300 for a new Switch. Well, there’s a chance that may finally be about to change as we head into the 2021 holiday season. According to the French gaming deals site Nintend’Alerts, which has accurately leaked a lot of products and deals, the Switch will be getting a price cut this coming Monday, from €329 to around €270.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Nintendo considerably cuts Swap worth in Europe

Nintendo has formally lowered the advised retail worth of the bottom Swap mannequin in Europe, Nintendo Life has reported, hopefully telegraphing the same drop within the US. It is now accessible for £260 in the UK or €270 elsewhere in Europe, reasonably than the earlier £280 (€330), at Nintendo’s official retailer.
RETAIL
videogameschronicle.com

A permanent Switch price cut is imminent, another source claims

Another source has claimed that Nintendo will discount its standard Switch hardware in Europe this week. Gamereactor Spain reports that it’s been able to confirm that the Nintendo Switch price cut will take place on Monday, September 13, corroborating earlier claims made by reliable retail tipster @NintendAlerts. According to the...
VIDEO GAMES
Pocket-lint.com

Nintendo Switch finally gets Bluetooth headphone support

(Pocket-lint) - We're not sure why it's taken more than four years, but Nintendo has finally added Bluetooth audio support to its Switch consoles. The Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite and Switch OLED (when it launches on 8 October) can now be used with wireless in-, on- and over-ear headphones. You can even stream the audio to wireless speakers.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

RiMS Racing Now Available on Nintendo Switch in Europe, October 5 in NA

A few weeks ago, we covered the PlayStation 5 version of RiMS Racing – and now the time has come for the Switch to get it as well in Europe, while NA players can enjoy it on October 5. The game hit the PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC as well – but now it can be enjoyed portably. RiMS Racing aims to allow fans to not only enjoy a high-quality racing experience – but do so while also replacing every part of the bike as well. Those who want to change out tires and air filters and see what winds up crafting a better-playing experience for themselves can do so. The game aims to create best-in-class realism for the moto racing genre – and that’s something the Switch is a bit lean on. RiMS can be pre-ordered at Gamestop now for only $39.99 – making it a fairly affordable new release.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

WarioWare: Get It Together! review for Nintendo Switch

Mario may be getting ready to throw another party next month on the Nintendo Switch, but before that happens, Wario takes centre stage once again with another minigame-filled adventure of his own. The WarioWare series has consistently provided laughs and thrills since the 2003 debut on the Game Boy Advance,...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED in the UK

Update: The Nintendo Switch OLED is available to pre-order at Currys PC World now. Read on for more information. In 2019, rumours of a new, beefed-up Switch had begun making the rounds on the internet. There were whispers that Nintendo was developing new components for an upgraded console. The Nintendo Switch “pro”, as the fans dubbed it, would get 4K support and a 1080p screen, the reports said, and it would be unveiled at the E3 gaming expo in 2021.But when Nintendo’s E3 showcase came and went, without even a whiff of any new hardware – let alone an upgraded...
VIDEO GAMES
