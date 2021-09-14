CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Think Texas politics is extreme? Ohio right-wing radicalism has taken over the state

By Marilou Johanek
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ottG_0bvH3YaC00

Don’t kid yourself. Texas radicalism isn’t just coming to a state near you. It’s been in Ohio for a long while and getting worse. Understand that the abhorrent politics being practiced against Texans by the GOP is being mimicked by Republican copycats in Columbus. Hold that thought. Jaws dropped when Texas got away with enacting a blatantly unconstitutional law that effectively banned abortion in the state and deputized citizens to turn in other citizens a la Nazi Germany.

The Texas ban was designed to skirt legal challenge and it did. Devious Austin Republicans figured state government couldn’t be sued for an abortion statute it didn’t enforce. So, they gave that job to private snitches motivated by money. In the ultimate denigration of women, Texas lawmakers put a $10K bounty on their heads and encouraged other Texans to snoop on the personal medical decisions made between a woman and her doctor. The same MAGA-pandering men, who holler about individual liberties and bodily autonomy when decrying mandated masks or vaccinations (during a plague) happily slapped draconian parameters on the freedom and bodily autonomy of women.

Yet instead of staying the audacious Texas scheme that flouted four decades of Supreme Court precedent upholding abortion rights, the highest court in the land shrugged and let it stand. Women across the country — and men — were beyond livid. At least the Justice Department refused to countenance such open “defiance of the Constitution” and sued Texas, seeking an injunction to prohibit enforcement of its lawless bounty-driven abortion ban.

But the Texas template for brazenly cancelling constitutional rights and kicking women to the curb is the toast of other Republican-run states, including Ohio, whose similarly severe abortion bans were blocked by the courts as unconstitutional. Ohio Republicans applauded the Texas law and considered options to replicate it or, as some suggested, proactively criminalize abortion outright should the Supreme Court overturn Roe this term and return authority over a woman’s reproductive rights to the states.

Already, legislation introduced in the Ohio Senate this year would automatically ban all abortions in the state, including those performed before a supposed heartbeat is detected (The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has said it’s inaccurate to call these “heartbeat” bills, as the use of the term “heartbeat” does not reflect medical accuracy or clinical understanding. What is interpreted as a “heartbeat” in these bills is actually electrically induced flickering of a portion of the fetal tissue that will become the heart as the embryo develop).

Other bills proposed would criminalize abortion in extreme cases that are all but nonexistent in the state. But none of this political posturing over abortion — or other GOP attack issues — is about advancing serious policymaking grounded in reality. Like their radical counterparts in Texas, Ohio Republicans have plainly sworn off reason to exploit emotion full-time and prey on the feelings of their far-right base. The rest of us be damned.

The party that controls the General Assembly and every statewide office in Ohio is smugly indifferent to what most Ohioans say they want from their state government. Elected Republicans in the state increasingly ignore the general electorate to placate a narrow slice of right-wing diehards they need to win primaries. Despite polls that consistently show a majority of Ohioans believe abortion should be legal all or most of the time, Republican lawmakers are bent on outlawing the procedure entirely.

Despite the overwhelming mandate of Ohio voters to reform the state’s redistricting process with voter-approved changes to the Ohio Constitution — after Ohio Republicans produced some of the most-gerrymandered 2010 statehouse and congressional maps in the nation — the GOP again produced ridiculously skewed legislative districts maps. The blueprint Republicans submitted for state House and Senate seats gives the GOP even more partisan advantage than the egregious maps drawn a decade ago.

“Almost the definition of gerrymandering,” lamented a Cincy political scientist. But this is how Ohio Republicans slyly finagle job security when they can’t win elections the usual way with innovative policy and ideas that improve lives.

They plot to lower voting in the state because too many people participating in elections might dislodge their grip on one-party rule. After record voter turnouts in 2020, at least 18 states with Republican legislatures enacted 30 laws to restrict voting. Republicans who scrambled for an excuse to add burdensome and unnecessary barriers to voting found it in the Big Lie. Even though they boasted about remarkably well-run elections in their states, they insisted more voting hurdles — premised on debunked MAGA lies about voter fraud — would preserve “voting integrity” (in otherwise highly efficient, impartial and problem-free elections ). Got that?

The GOP voter suppression sham dressed up as virtue was pushed to the limit in Texas when Republicans rammed through a dangerous and sweeping voter restriction bill designed to make voting harder with a slew of troubling provisions to undermine the process and discourage participation. Ohio Republicans aspire to be like Texas with their own voter suppression proposals that include cutting down on early voting, banning ballot drop boxes and most mail-in voting, and maybe throwing in a forensic audit on the 2020 election for good measure — despite solid GOP victories.

One of the starkest signs that Texas politics is Ohio politics is the willingness of elected Republicans to sacrifice the lives of the majority to appease a minority of MAGA supporters who don’t want to wear masks or get vaccinated. The COVID surge in Texas is so bad, the Republican governor fighting mandated masks and vaccines to stop the surge, is recruiting thousands of out-of-state medical staff to battle rising cases and deaths. In Ohio, where the daily case rates of COVID are 20 times what they were in July, Gov. Mike DeWine thinks mandated vaccines are a mistake and bans on both mandated masks and (all) vaccines remain a Republican legislative priority.

If there is anything that screams for new political leadership in Ohio it is the Republican indifference to a pandemic that has killed over 21,000 Ohioans and is still surging. But don’t kid yourself. Nothing will change if voters don’t wake up to the abhorrent politics Columbus is getting away with — and soon.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Think Texas politics is extreme? Ohio right-wing radicalism has taken over the state appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 1

Related
West Central Tribune

American Opinion: Texas and Missouri schemes to monetize right-wing extremism must not stand

The Justice Department’s lawsuit last week against the state of Texas over its extreme new anti-abortion rights law isn’t just about abortion. Also at issue is the law’s bizarre enforcement mechanism, which effectively allows any private citizen to sue any abortion provider for profit. Attorney General Merrick Garland correctly noted that this citizen-empowerment mechanism, if allowed to stand, would set a dangerous precedent that could be applied to virtually any other hot-button issue.
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

As Texas draws its maps, Latinos push for political power

As a Dallas County commissioner, Elba Garcia represents some 670,000 people — nearly the population of a congressional district. The majority of her constituents are Latino and live in the fast-growing suburbs west of Dallas, where they share worries about managing growth, schools and access to health care.Garcia is the area's voice on the commission, but her constituents don't have such neat representation in Congress. The area is divvied up among three House members, according to boundaries drawn by Republican legislators 10 years ago. None is Latino. Garcia says the impact of the divisions is clear: “Everyone gets cut...
POLITICS
WETM

POLITICAL TALK: Justice Dept. sues Texas over state's new abortion law

POLITICAL TALK: Justice Dept. sues Texas over state's new abortion law. Elmira, Robbie Nichols reach deal to keep the Elmira Pioneers at Dunn Field. 2,996 American flags placed at Elmira College in remembrance of 9/11. Corning holds police officer and fire department swearing-in ceremony after two years. Teen in hospital...
TEXAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

‘Mission critical’: Four numbers that explain why abortion rights in Kansas face an urgent test

This is not a drill. Extremist anti-abortion forces have victory in their sights, and women across the nation have good reason to fear the imminent end of Roe v. Wade. This reality could soon come to Kansas. The U.S. Supreme Court earlier this month refused to stop an unprecedented Texas law that effectively bans all […] The post ‘Mission critical’: Four numbers that explain why abortion rights in Kansas face an urgent test appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, TX
City
Columbus, OH
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Right To Abortion Access In Question As Ga. GOP Considers Texas-Inspired Law

Wednesday on Political Rewind: Republican state Sen. Butch Miller said he intends to introduce a bill patterned after Texas’ contentious new abortion law during the upcoming session of the Georgia legislature. The Texas measure empowers private citizens to sue and collect financial damages from anyone facilitating an abortion. This comes...
GEORGIA STATE
theeastcountygazette.com

Fourth $2000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Still Receive Relief Payment?

Families have received much-needed financial assistance throughout the pandemic, from stimulus checks to advance child tax credit payments. Last week, millions of families received their third child tax credit check for up to $300 per child. And about 2 million more California residents received their second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) on Sept. 17.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Daily Mail

Texas school board AXES black principal who was told to remove intimate Facebook snaps with white wife

A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
CNET

COVID vaccine mandates are here. Here's everyone who needs proof of vaccination

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Since President Joe Biden announced COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Sept. 9, there have been several challenges to the plan from congressional Republicans as well as local and state officials. The new White House policy would mandate vaccines for all federal employees and contractors who do business with the federal government, as well as for health care workers at Medicare and Medicaid facilities. Additionally, the plan directs the Labor Department to require all businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure that their workers are either vaccinated or tested weekly.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Washington Post

Court dissolves gun rights ruling on sales to people under 21

A federal appeals court on Wednesday vacated a gun rights ruling from July finding unconstitutional laws that prevent young adults under age 21 from buying handguns. A panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit dissolved its ruling because the Virginia woman who initially brought the lawsuit turned 21 before the decision became official.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Statehouse#Ohio House#Abortion Rights#Texans#Gop#Nazi#Republicans#Maga#The Justice Department#The Supreme Court#The Ohio Senate#The General Assembly#Ohioans#Cincy
Jenn Leach

Another Texas freeze coming?

According to the Farmer's Almanac, Texas is predicted to reach icy cold conditions this winter season. In February 2021, the area experienced extremely cold temperatures and snow across many parts of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

821
Followers
653
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy