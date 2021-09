To help fill staffing gaps, Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System has revived its strategy of recruiting nurses from the Philippines, its COO said Sept. 22. "Similar recruitment efforts in the 1980s and 2000s were very successful, with many nurses from the Philippines enjoying wonderful, long-standing careers with our Henry Ford family. While the process can be lengthy, we have filed our initial applications with the hope of having the first group of approximately 100 recruited nurses here within a year," Bob Riney, who also serves as president of healthcare operations, told Becker's.

