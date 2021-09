NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s new video of a brawl outside a restaurant on the Upper West Side. A spokesperson for Carmine’s says it started after some members of a party couldn’t show proof of COVID vaccination last week. The spokesperson says the video shows three women from Texas who had been inside the restaurant confront the hostess. The women are accused of punching and slapping her. The Texans say the fight started after the hostess used a racial slur. The women were charged with assault. Tuesday, their attorney said wrongdoing by the hostess was edited out of the newly released surveillance video.

