MLB

Rangers Trampled By Astros, 15-1

By Chris Halicke
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 9 days ago

It was an ugly night for the Texas Rangers. Despite coming off a 6-3 road trip, they were smacked in the mouth by the Houston Astros on Monday night, losing by a lopsided score of 15-1.

Rangers starter Spencer Howard only got through 1 1/3 innings, but not before giving up six runs on six hits with one walk and two strikeouts. Wes Benjamin came in to finish out the second inning, but gave up a home run to Yordan Alvarez during his 2/3 innings of work.

A.J. Alexy carried the bulk of the work for the pitching staff, but hit his first road block of adversity. His scoreless streak of 11 innings was snapped during his first inning of work in the third when he gave up a two-run homer to Jose Siri. Alexy battled through 3 2/3 innings, but gave up a total of six runs on four hits with four walks and three strikeouts.

Hyeon-jong Yang helped stop the bleeding to a point, but still gave up two runs in 2 1/3 innings.

The only pitcher who had a clean line was infielder Charlie Culberson. It was his sixth career appearance on the mound. He pitched a scoreless ninth inning, and only gave up one hit in the frame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K9mId_0bvH2mxH00

As for the offense, Isiah Kiner-Falefa led the way with a three-hit night. While the Rangers managed nine hits on the night, all of them were singles. In addition, the lineup struggled to come through with the big hit. The team went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left eight men on base.

The Rangers (53-90) and Astros (84-59) continue their four-game series on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field. Jordan Lyles (8-11, 5.43 ERA) is scheduled to take the ball for the Rangers, while Zack Greinke (11-5, 3.66 ERA) gets the start for Houston.

