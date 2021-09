Solution Delivers Up to 98% Auto-Decision Rates for Increased Customer Conversions While Providing 99.5% Accuracy in Detecting Spoofing and Presentation Attacks. Socure, the leading provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions, announced the industry’s first predictive document and identity verification solution with native fraud risk signals and intelligence. Socure’s Predictive Document Verification goes beyond simply authenticating a government-issued ID and matching a selfie to the photo on the ID, but also predicts whether or not the identity itself is safe to do business with by employing real-time data linking for better accuracy and real-time identity trust decisions.

SOFTWARE ・ 7 DAYS AGO