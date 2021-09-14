The Lonesome Polecat (state variant): Ansonia! Ledyard! Griswold! NWU! Rankings! Intel! So much ALL CAPS!

It took two plays for Ansonia to score last Thursday night. The Chargers hadn't played a game in 641 days after the 2020 CIAC football season was canceled due to the pandemic. They're a little bit behind because of all the lost time, just like every other high school football team in the state. They also have fewer numbers than usual, proving that even one of the greatest programs in state high school history isn't immune to the problems of today.