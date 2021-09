The NMU Women’s Hockey team is getting ready to start its season this fall for the first time since the 2019-20 season, and are ready to get back on the ice. The Cats’ open up the year at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18 at home against Lake Superior State University. Facing COVID restrictions, the hockey team was cut off from nationals in early 2020 and then were forced into a dry season with no games or scrimmages during last year’s semester. They hope that despite their lack of game time, they can get back out there and show their dominance on the ice.

