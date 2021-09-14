'Lakewood' Review: Naomi Watts Meets an iPhone Meets a School Shooting

GLOW vet Betty Gilpin is one of Three Women at the center of Showtime’s forthcoming drama based on Lisa Taddeo’s bestselling book, TVLine has learned. The series is an “intimate, haunting portrayal of American female desire” in which “three women are on a crash course to overturn their lives,” per the official synopsis. Gilpin’s character Lina is “a homemaker in Indiana who, after a decade in a passionless marriage, embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life.” A previously reported, Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies) stars as a grieving writer who persuades three women to tell her their...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO