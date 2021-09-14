CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction City Council nearing final affordable housing strategy

By Tom Ferguson
nbc11news.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction City Council held a workshop Monday evening. Among the topics discussed: affordable housing strategy. City Council is getting closer to adopting an affordable housing strategy after spending time developing ideas and identifying needs. Mayor Chuck McDaniel is indicating where the council stands in this process. According to him, “[On Monday] we went through a sort of a final walkthrough of the housing strategy report. And we should see, in a final form, in the next, well, in a regular meeting for adoption by resolution.”

