PHOENIX, Ariz. — Yes it was hot in Phoenix as New Mexico took on the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, but the 100+ degree weather wasn’t nearly as hot as the Lobo offense. Jadyn Edwards scored a hat trick and Molly Myer added a brace as the Lobos hammered Northern Arizona in a wild offensive affair 6-2, pushing UNM over .500 for the first time this season, and giving UNM its first back-to-back wins on the season.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 13 DAYS AGO