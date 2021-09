Washington Football Team Head Coach Ron Rivera opened his day after the game presser with the news that starting QB Ryan Fitzpatrick will be placed on injured reserve due to the right hip subluxation he suffered in the 2nd quarter yesterday. Fitzpatrick had an MRI this morning that confirmed their initial concerns. He will be seeing other doctors as they determine his treatment, and the length of time he will be out. He is required to miss a minimum of 3 games under the NFL’s modified IR rules, and the team will have a 21-day window to evaluate him and either activate him or shut him down for the season.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO