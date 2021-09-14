CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Hearing for SCI Forest Inmate Accused of Punching, Injuring Corrections Officer Set for Today

By Aly Delp
explore venango
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for today for an inmate at SCI Forest who reportedly grabbed a corrections officer and punched him repeatedly. Court documents indicate 49-year-old Derrell D Mathews, who is currently an inmate at SCI Forest, is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Judge Daniel L. Miller at 9:00 a.m. on September 14, on the following charges:

explorevenango.com

Comments / 0

Related
whmi.com

Three Juveniles Charged As Adults In Videotaped School Beating

Three juveniles caught on video assaulting another student near Howell High School last month will be charged as adults in the incident. In a press release issued Monday afternoon, the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office said that the three defendants, whose precise ages were not indicated, were charged as adults with Assault with Intent to Commit Great Bodily Harm, a felony punishable by 10 years in prison. The names of the defendants are also not being released until they are arraigned on the charges in 53rd District Court.
HOWELL, MI
crawfordcountynow.com

Former corrections officer charged with rape…

BUCYRUS— Just a little more than a year after being acquitted of six criminal charges by a jury, Jason Tupps, 46, of Galion, is back in the Crawford County Jail. Tupps was booked into the jail on Wednesday and faces one count of rape, a felony of the first degree punishable with up to 11 years in prison, and one count of domestic violence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corrections Officer#Sci#Aggravated Assault#Eyt Media Group Inc#Local News News#Police Fire Calls
The Herald

Jail mourns corrections officer's death

A Hubbard woman accused of running over and killing a Lawrence County corrections officer, said to be her wife, is in the Trumbull County Jail. Meanwhile, the staff at the Lawrence County jail is saddened by the death of Amanda Markowitz, 34, the victim of the deadly accident. Markowitz had worked at the jail for 10 years.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
Caledonian Record-News

Woman Enters Guilty Plea In Decapitated Lover Case

NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman who contends she was forced to behead her lover’s corpse after her husband killed the man pleaded guilty on Monday to three counts of falsifying evidence in a plea agreement with prosecutors. Britany Barron, 31, entered a plea in Grafton County Superior...
GRAFTON COUNTY, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
okcfox.com

Inmate escapes correctional center

HODGEN, Okla. (KOKH) — During an inmate count at the Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center, staff discovered that an inmate was missing from his cell. According to the police report, the inmate, Rodney Williams, placed a dummy in his bed and covered it with a blanket. Williams is a 38-year-old,...
HODGEN, OK
wwnytv.com

Inmate attack injures 3 officers at Gouverneur prison, union says

TOWN OF GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - An inmate attack sent three officers at the Gouverneur Correctional Facility to the hospital earlier this month. That’s according to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, the union that represents the officers. NYSCOPBA says the attack happened on September...
GOUVERNEUR, NY
abc12.com

Michigan prison inmate killed after attack by 2 inmates

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — Officials say an inmate at a western Michigan prison was attacked and killed over the weekend by two other inmates. The Michigan Department of Corrections says in a statement that the inmate was in his cell Saturday afternoon at the Earnest C. Brooks Correctional Facility in Muskegon when two other prisoners walked in and attacked him with a weapon.
MICHIGAN STATE
Anchorage Daily News

Anchorage correctional officer accused of bringing drugs into jail

A correctional officer brought drugs into the Anchorage Correctional Complex and distributed them to incarcerated individuals at their request, according to charging documents. An arrest warrant was issued for Joseph Tavai, 56, at the end of August and he appeared in court Friday on charges of promoting contraband and misconduct...
WOWT

Iowa Corrections report missing inmate

DAVENPORT, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa Dept. of Corrections report a missing inmate Sunday afternoon. Officials say, Jesus Diaz, 40, didn’t come to the Davenport facility Sunday morning which is a requirement. Diaz is described as 5′5 and 185 pounds. He was convicted on a third-degree domestic abuse assault or...
DAVENPORT, IA
NJ.com

Inmate stabbed during fight at N.J. county jail, official says

A fight among inmates at the Mercer County Correction Center Sunday night left an inmate stabbed, a Mercer County spokeswoman said Monday. The melee occurred at about 10 p.m. in the New Commitment Unit, or intake area. One of the inmates had a homemade knife, a shank, which he used to stab another inmate, the spokesperson said. The weapon was seized.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
explore venango

Cochranton Man Sentenced to Up to 90 Years in Prison for Murder of Stepmother and Brother

MEADVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A Cochranton man has been sentenced to up to 90 years in state prison for the murder his stepmother and brother. Court documents indicate Jack Elijah Turner, 23, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree felony criminal homicide and one first-degree felony count of burglary on September 16 in the Crawford County Court of Common Please and was subsequently sentenced to a total of 45 to 90 years in prison in relation to the August 10, 2019 killings of his step-mother Shannon Whitman, 49, and his brother Darrin Whitman, 10.
San Angelo LIVE!

Deputy Arrested After Punching Inmate In The Face

SAN ANTONIO – A fight at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center resulted in a deputy losing his job Tuesday night. According to authorities, the inmate and 34-year-old deputy, Peter Martinez, got into an argument that quickly turned physical. It was at this time that Martinez punched the inmate in...
Journal-News

Lebanon Correctional inmate accused of attempting to kill another inmate

Suspect was previously convicted of aggravated murder in Richland County. An inmate at Lebanon Correctional Institution accused of trying to kill another inmate with a homemade knife in February was indicted by a Warren County grand jury. Andre Spearman, 41, was indicted on attempted murder, felonious assault and possession of...
WARREN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy