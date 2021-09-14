Hearing for SCI Forest Inmate Accused of Punching, Injuring Corrections Officer Set for Today

Three juveniles caught on video assaulting another student near Howell High School last month will be charged as adults in the incident. In a press release issued Monday afternoon, the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office said that the three defendants, whose precise ages were not indicated, were charged as adults with Assault with Intent to Commit Great Bodily Harm, a felony punishable by 10 years in prison. The names of the defendants are also not being released until they are arraigned on the charges in 53rd District Court.

HOWELL, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO