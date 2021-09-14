Hearing for SCI Forest Inmate Accused of Punching, Injuring Corrections Officer Set for Today
JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for today for an inmate at SCI Forest who reportedly grabbed a corrections officer and punched him repeatedly. Court documents indicate 49-year-old Derrell D Mathews, who is currently an inmate at SCI Forest, is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Judge Daniel L. Miller at 9:00 a.m. on September 14, on the following charges:explorevenango.com
