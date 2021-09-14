Today in History

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland Times-News
 9 days ago

Today is the 257th day of 2021. There are 108 days left in the year. In 1812, Napoleon Bonaparte’s troops entered Moscow following the Battle of Borodino to find the Russian city largely abandoned and parts set ablaze. In 1814, Francis Scott Key was inspired to write the poem “Defence...

www.times-news.com

TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
Amomama

Remembering Rance Howard, Famous for His Roles in 'Gunsmoke' and 'Bonanza'

Rance Howard is an actor known for his appearance on the classics "Gunsmoke and "Bonanza." He lived a long and fruitful life until his passing on November 25, 2017. Rance Howard died of natural causes in Los Angeles, California, almost four years ago. The 89-year-old man was one of the great character actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, working in Hollywood for nearly 70 years.
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Nader, 'All My Children' and 'Dynasty' Actor, Dies at 76

Michael Nader, an actor known for All My Children and Dynasty, has died, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed with his representative. He was 76. Nader’s wife Jodi Lister gave the following statement to MFTV: “With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael. We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted.” She continued, “Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of Dynasty during Emma Samms virtual event to help raise funds for Long-Covid research. Michael was working on a book about his life and addiction...
Variety

Melvin Van Peebles, Influential Director, Actor and Writer, Dies at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the groundbreaking filmmaker behind “Sweet Sweetback’s Baadassss Song,” and father of director and actor Mario Van Peebles, has died. He was 89. “Sweet Sweetback” was a groundbreaking film a few times over. Van Peebles financed and released the film independently, paving the way for an entire ecosystem of indie cinema. Because he couldn’t afford a traditional marketing campaign, he used the film’s soundtrack album to build awareness for the movie. And most crucially, he proved that films by Black filmmakers about Black life in America could be a profitable endeavor, presaging the explosion in Blaxploitation cinema of the...
Only In West Virginia

These 9 Horrifying Places in West Virginia May Haunt Your Dreams

Nothing is better than the adrenaline rush of visiting old, abandoned places and hearing the history of the location. If you’re an adrenaline junkie or a fan of local history, you’ll love learning about the lore of creepy places in West Virginia. From haunted hospitals to an abandoned amusement park, these places will send a […] The post These 9 Horrifying Places in West Virginia May Haunt Your Dreams appeared first on Only In Your State.
IndieWire

Melvin Van Peebles Dies: Iconic Filmmaker, Actor, and Novelist Was 89

Multi-hyphenate talent (director, writer, composer, actor, author) Melvin Van Peebles has died at the age of 89. The news was announced on Wednesday by The Criterion Collection and Janus Films, which shared it on behalf of the entire Van Peebles family. The “giant of American Cinema” passed away on September 21 at home with his family. Van Peebles gave American independent cinema exactly what it needed, when it needed it most: an explosive shake-up, with his unfiltered expression of Black consciousness and energetic style. The anarchic 1971 blaxploitation classic “Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song” undeniably shifted the course of American film history, and...
Steve McQueen Is on a Mission to Mainstream Black British History with Three New Documentaries

Steve McQueen’s 2020 anthology film series “Small Axe” grew out of a desire to shed light on Black resistance movements in Britain, between the 1960s and 1980s. So, too, does a complementary new franchise of individual documentaries, executive produced by McQueen, which chronicle pivotal stories from recent British history largely ignored by media. Viewed collectively, the films make it clear that McQueen almost single-handedly aims to disrupt the preferred timeline with films that detail tumultuous crusades for change that cross borders, and still very much resonate today. “When I was growing up, we did not learn about our own history unfortunately,...
The Hollywood Reporter

George Holliday, Man Who Filmed the L.A.P.D Beating Rodney King, Dies of COVID-19 Complications at 61

George Holliday, the plumber who in the early morning hours of March 3, 1991, captured on his bulky video camera a group of white L.A.P.D. officers viciously beating Rodney King, has died. He was 61. According to the Washington Post, he died Sunday of complications of COVID-19 after spending the last month in a Simi Valley hospital. An early example of citizen journalism, Holliday’s grainy black and white video of the beating would set off a chain of events that would ultimately lead to the deadly L.A. riots in 1992 after the four officers involved were acquitted of using excessive force. In...
PUBLIC HEALTH

