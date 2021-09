The newest edition of the podcast has dropped. It covers all the latest about the Arizona Cardinals, including their Week 1 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Revenge of the Birds’ Seth Cox and I start off talking about defensive tackle Jordan Phillips’ lastest stint on injured reserve and then make predictions — both bold and reasonable — for the 2021 season. We react to the initial depth chart, especially the news that Josh Jones will start at right guard, and then preview the Week 1 matchup against the Titans.

