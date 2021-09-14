CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Inuyasha Composer Kaoru Wada Discharged From COVID-19 Hospitalization

By Sep 13, 19:30
Anime News Network
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWada has composed music for a number of anime, including Inuyasha, Samurai 7, Princess Tutu, Record of Lodoss War: Chronicles of the Heroic Knight, The File of Young Kindaichi, and Ace Attorney. He also arranged music for the Kingdom Hearts, Kingdom Hearts II, and Monster Hunter 4G video games. He recently returned to the world of Inuyasha as composer for the sequel Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, and is also composing the music for the upcoming Tesla Note anime.

www.animenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Anime News Network

Radwimps Band's Guitarist Akira Kuwahara Goes on Hiatus

Remaining band members acknowledge report of extramarital affair. The Weekly Bunshun magazine reported on Thursday on an alleged extramarital affair between Kuwahara and a former model on August 18, before the band's performance at Fuji Rock Festival '21. The members of RADWIMPS include vocalist and guitarist Noda, guitarist Kuwahara, bassist...
MUSIC
Anime News Network

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Series Gets Movie

The official website for the television anime of Satoru Yamaguchi and Nami Hidaka's My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! (Otome Game no Hametsu Flag Shika Nai Akuyaku Reijō ni Tensei Shiteshimatta...) light novels announced on Saturday that the series is getting a movie. The staff will reveal more details about the movie and its premiere in the future. The website streamed the movie's commercial:
COMICS
Anime News Network

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Anime's New Yuiko Ohara Song Previewed in Latest Video

Ohara returns to sing "Keishō no Uta" for 2nd part premiering on October 3. The official website for the television anime of Rifujin na Magonote's Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation light novel series began streaming the second promotional video for the show's sequel (its second cours or second quarter of a year) on Monday. The video teases the characters that will appear in the second part, and it also previews the new theme song "Keishō no Uta" (Song of Succession) by returning singer Yuiko Ōhara.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Funimation Streams The Vampire Dies in No Time Anime

The anime will premiere in Japan on October 4. The gag manga centers on Dralc, a vampire who is feared as he is rumored to be invincible. The vampire hunter Ronaldo goes to Dralc's castle after hearing that Dralc has kidnapped a child. But when Ronaldo arrives at the castle, he finds that Dralc keeps dying over every small thing and turning to dust. Dralc's true nature is that of the weakest vampire of them all.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaoru Wada
Anime News Network

Hosoda's Belle Rises to #2, Free! The Final Stroke Opens at #3

My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission drops to #6 in 7th weekend. BELLE opened in Japan on July 16. The film has IMAX screenings in 38 theaters throughout Japan. This makes BELLE the first of Hosoda's films to have IMAX screenings. GKIDS licensed the film for North America, and will release the film in English and in Japanese with English subtitles this winter.
MOVIES
Anime News Network

Singer Maon Kurosaki Recuperating After Collapsing Due to Epidural Hematoma

Kurosaki goes on hiatus for at least 2 months to recuperate from emergency surgery. Kurosaki had collapsed on Saturday in the middle of a live-streamed concert, which was soon suspended thereafter. She was then rushed to a hospital where she was diagnosed with epidural hematoma. The resulting surgery was successful, and she is now stable. However, as she will need at least two months to recuperate, she is going on hiatus.
CELEBRITIES
Anime News Network

Viz Media, Manga Plus Publish PPPPPP Manga in English

Kuon Otogami was a genius pianist whose name is among the greatest in the annals of the music world. He had seven children who also all became genius pianists. All seven except for the one named Lucky that is. This is the miraculous story of a regular kid taking on godly talent!
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Video Game#The Kingdom Hearts#Tesla Note
Anime News Network

The Case Study of Vanitas Anime's 2nd Part Premieres in January 2022

The official Twitter account for BONES' anime of Jun Mochizuki's The Case Study of Vanitas (Vanitas no Carte) manga announced on Saturday that the anime's second part will premiere in January 2022 for the winter season. The anime has cast Rie Kugimiya as Chloe (pictured below), who appeared in the first part's 12th and final episode on Saturday.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Live-Action Bungō Stray Dogs: Beast Film's English-Subtitled Teaser Unveils More Cast, Staff, January 7 Debut

Film of what-if role-reversal story reunites several cast members from stage plays. The official website and Twitter account for Bungo Stray Dogs the Movie: Beast, the live-action film of Kafka Asagiri's light novel Bungo Stray Dogs: Beast, posted an English-subtitled teaser trailer on Friday. The teaser announces more of the film's cast and staff as well as its January 7 opening date.
MOVIES
Anime News Network

Shaman King: The Super Star Manga Goes on Hiatus

Takei launched the manga in Shonen Magazine Edge in May 2018, after publishing three prologue chapters. Kodansha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on February 17. Viz Media previously published the original Shaman King manga in English, and Kodansha Comics then released the manga in October 2020 digitally. Kodansha...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Deep Insanity: The Lost Child Anime Reveals 2nd Promo Video, Cast, Theme Songs, October 12 Premiere

The official Twitter account for Square Enix's Deep Insanity media project revealed on Friday the second promotional video, additional cast, staff, theme song artists, key visual, and October 12 premiere for Deep Insanity: The Lost Child, the television anime part of the project. The video previews the opening theme song "Inochi no Tomoshibi" (Light of Life) by Konomi Suzuki.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Monster Hunter
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Anime News Network

Prince of Tennis 3D CG Film's 1st 3 Minutes Streamed

Film opened in Japan on September 3, has earned 185 million yen. The official website for the Ryōma! Shinsei Gekijōban Tennis no Ōji-sama (Ryōma! Rebirth: The Prince of Tennis Movie) 3DCG anime film began streaming the first three and a half minutes of the film on Wednesday. The video previews the film's opening musical and dance number.
TENNIS
hotnewhiphop.com

Melvin Van Peebles, Hollywood Icon & Filmmaking Legend, Passes Away At 89: Report

Hollywood is mourning the death of an icon today (September 22). It was shared that legendary filmmaker, actor, producer, composer, and innovator Melvin Van Peebles passed away at 89, and throughout the day, fans and friends of the star have stormed social media with tributes. Melvin is the father of equally as talented filmmaker Mario Van Peebles and the duo has been involved in creating some of the industry's most memorable and celebrated projects.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
districtchronicles.com

Did Brian Laundrie Live Stream From a Boat on Instagram?

Tweets say Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s fiance and a “person of interest” in the influencer’s homicide, live streamed on Instagram on Monday for a few seconds. Footage of the alleged live stream circulating on Twitter and TikTok shows open water, a camouflage Croc shoe, and a floating plastic jug. But...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy