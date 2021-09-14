Inuyasha Composer Kaoru Wada Discharged From COVID-19 Hospitalization
Wada has composed music for a number of anime, including Inuyasha, Samurai 7, Princess Tutu, Record of Lodoss War: Chronicles of the Heroic Knight, The File of Young Kindaichi, and Ace Attorney. He also arranged music for the Kingdom Hearts, Kingdom Hearts II, and Monster Hunter 4G video games. He recently returned to the world of Inuyasha as composer for the sequel Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, and is also composing the music for the upcoming Tesla Note anime.www.animenewsnetwork.com
