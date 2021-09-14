Inuyasha Composer Kaoru Wada Discharged From COVID-19 Hospitalization

Kurosaki goes on hiatus for at least 2 months to recuperate from emergency surgery. Kurosaki had collapsed on Saturday in the middle of a live-streamed concert, which was soon suspended thereafter. She was then rushed to a hospital where she was diagnosed with epidural hematoma. The resulting surgery was successful, and she is now stable. However, as she will need at least two months to recuperate, she is going on hiatus.

