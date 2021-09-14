CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Former Byron player commits to D-I St. Thomas

By Guy Limbeck
Post-Bulletin
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Byron boys basketball player Ahjany Lee announced on Twitter on Monday that he has committed to play men's basketball at the University of St. Thomas. St. Thomas, coached by Johnny Tauer, is a new Division I program. Lee is a 6-foot-9 forward who is a four-star recruit. He had...

www.postbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
theleadernews.com

St. Thomas to battle state-ranked Kinkaid

The St. Thomas High School football team played well in its first two outings as a previously inexperienced core has gelled well so far. But the Eagles will face their stiffest test of the young season this Friday as they travel to face a state-ranked opponent. St. Thomas will be...
HOUSTON, TX
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Sweep St. Thomas on Friday Night

STONY BROOK, N.Y. -- Bonnie Bostic had 13 kills and hit .455 to lead the Bulldogs to a 3-0 sweep of St. Thomas on Friday night. The scores of the match were 25-15, 25-18 and 25-15. Yale improved to 3-1, while St. Thomas fell to 1-5. Carly Diehl added 19 assists, five kills and an ace and Maile Somera had 14 digs.
STONY BROOK, NY
Mining Journal

Michigan Tech loses to new NCAA Division I FCS school St. Thomas

HOUGHTON (AP) — Louis Hyde kicked a 39-yard field goal with 59 seconds to play and St. Thomas rallied for a historic 12-9 win over Michigan Tech in its NCAA Division I FCS debut on Saturday. Tight end Aiden Carlson pulled the Tommies into a 9-9 tie when he recovered quarterback Tommy...
COLLEGE SPORTS
kiwaradio.com

Northern Iowa Hosts D1 Newcomer St. Thomas

Cedar Falls, Iowa — The 18th ranked Northern Iowa Panthers open their home season on Saturday against Division I newcomer St. Thomas of Minnesota. Kicked out of the Minnesota Conference in 2019, the Tommies were provided a waiver by the NCAA to make the immediate move to Division I. They opened with a 12-9 victory over Division II Michigan Tech and this will be their first game against an FCS foe.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
thegazette.com

UNI football overwhelms FCS newcomer St. Thomas

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa flexed its tenured Division-I muscle on FCS newcomer St. Thomas Saturday afternoon at the UNI-Dome, cruising to a 44-3 win. The Panthers (2-1) began their rout of the Tommies (1-1) with a dominant five-play, 52-yard drive on their first possession. Quarterback Theo Day — making his first start — completed his first pass for a gain of 7 yards to Deion McShane. Four plays later, Dom Williams — who ran for 73 yards on seven carries — followed blockers around the right side for a 36-yard touchdown.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aau Basketball#Basketball Player#D I#Division#Bears#Aau
saturdaydownsouth.com

Scott Frost hammered on social media after stunning admission in Monday press conference

If Nebraska head coach Scott Frost wanted to show that he was still the man for the job at his alma mater, then the 2021 season didn’t get off to a great start. The former Cornhuskers quarterback returned to Lincoln ahead of the 2018 season as the university sought to turn the page from the Mike Riley era. So far, it hasn’t been a good return on investment as Frost has struggled to a 12-21 record, including a 9-18 mark in the Big Ten.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee will have a new starting QB Saturday, per report

Tennessee has reportedly settled in on its starting quarterback as the Volunteers take on Tennessee Tech at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. According to GoVols247 and 247Sports’ Patrick Brown, Hendon Hooker will start behind center against the Golden Eagles. Hooker will play in place of Joe Milton, who suffered a lower-body injury in the Vols’ loss to Pittsburgh on Sept. 11.
TENNESSEE STATE
FanSided

College football upset picks: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert in Week 4

College football upset picks have been prosperous early with ranked teams going down, but which teams are now in danger with Oklahoma in Week 4?. Top 25 teams have been getting upset at a seemingly breakneck pace early in the 2021 college football season and that trend didn’t let up a week ago. Not only did Michigan State wax Miami, West Virginia topple Virginia Tech and Fresno State get UCLA but we also saw Ohio State, Clemson, Coastal Carolina and Oklahoma play much tighter games than expected.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
OCRegister

What’s next for USC? Oregon State and a QB decision

Oregon State (2-1, 0-0 in Pac-12) at USC (2-1, 1-1) Oregon State update: The Beavers are coming off a 42-0 win over Idaho, their second win in a row and the second consecutive game in which they have scored over 40 points. The shutout win gave Oregon State the luxury of resting many of its starters in the second half this past weekend. … QB Chance Nolan has completed 70.3% of his passes for 634 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions through three games, while RB B.J. Baylor has rushed for 264 yards and seven TDs. … The Oregon State defense ranks ninth nationally at tackles for loss, averaging nine per game. The Beavers allow on three TFLs per contest, making the line of scrimmage an important battle for this game.
OREGON STATE
The Spun

Veteran College Football Quarterback Announces He’s Retiring

A veteran college football quarterback who spent time at three different college football programs has decided to retire. Bailey Hockman, a four-star recruit in the 2017 class, has decided to retire from football in order to spend more time with family. The former Middle Tennessee State, N.C. State and Florida...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RiverBender.com

Dexheimer Posts Top SIUE Time

NORMAL. – Kassidy Dexheimer ran the 36 th fastest time in school history at 6K Friday, posting atime of 22 minutes, 46.3 seconds at the Redbird Invitational. Dexheimer placed 52 nd overall Continue Reading
NORMAL, IL
sportswar.com

I'd like to think so,

But after Purdue this weekend, ND still has Cincinnati and Wisconsin before they even come to lane. The way they have played, even if VT were to get by WVU this week and Richmond next, not sure ND is going to hold up their end of the bargain.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy