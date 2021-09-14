Healthier Drinking Culture Plan Tabs Short, Long-Term Solutions; Public Input Next
Traverse City commissioners who’ve been reluctant to issue liquor licenses in the city until a Healthier Drinking Culture plan is finalized will get their first look at the report this week. The draft strategic plan, published late Monday, outlines both short and long-term recommendations for combating the city’s image as a “party town,” with public input sought on the plan through September 30 before city leaders vote to adopt the report in October.www.traverseticker.com
