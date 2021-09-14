CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Pennyworth #2 Preview Continues Alfred's Cold War Adventures (Exclusive)

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn August, Batman prequel television series from Gotham producers Danny Cannon and Bruno Heller, Pennyworth, debuted a comic book tie-in. The DC Comics series of the same name takes place in the years between the television series and the present day, giving readers a look at Batman's beloved butler Alfred Pennyworth's adventures as an MI6 counterintelligence agent in Cold War-era Soviet Russia. The first issue revealed that Alfred's actions in the past may just have some connection to a predicament he finds himself in in the present. Issue #2 is set to continue that story and now, ahead of the issue's release on Tuesday, September 14, ComicBook.com has a preview.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
flickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Batman: The Adventures Continue Season Two # 4

Batman: The Adventures Continue Season Two # 4 is out on Tuesday, and you can get a sneak peek at the issue right here courtesy of DC Comics…. After a body washes ashore at the Gotham docks, Batman hunts for a mysterious mercenary known simply as the Muscle. But can the Dark Knight protect the assassin’s next target: Detective Renee Montoya?
COMICS
GamesRadar+

The many roles of Alfred Pennyworth, Batman's loyal butler

Everyone knows Alfred Pennyworth, Bruce Wayne's loyal butler and Batman's closest ally. If you don't keep up with DC comic books, you may not know Alfred is currently dead, but we say "currently" because comic book characters have a knack for coming back from the dead and there are indications plans are being considered for him to return.
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

The X-Men and Avengers Come Face to Face in Trial of Magneto #2 Preview (Exclusive)

The X-Men have one priority at the moment, and that's to figure out what happened to Scarlet Witch. That's for several reasons beyond just wanting to figure out what happened to their friend and ally, as the main suspect is none other than Magneto, who sits on the Quiet Council and just took part in terraforming a planet, so you know...he's a big deal. Plus, Wanda wasn't just beloved by the X-Men, and there are many others outside of Krakoa who want to know what happened to their friend and who is responsible. That includes the Avengers, and they are about to show up at the X-Men's doorstep in our exclusive preview of X-Men: The Trial of Magneto #2.
COMICS
StarWars.com

Boushh and Luke Skywalker Join Marvel’s War of the Bounty Hunters – Exclusive Previews

To save his friend, Han Solo, Luke Skywalker must face what’s left of his father. In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of the next issue of Marvel’s Star Wars: Darth Vader, the Sith Lord will destroy Jabba’s carbonite trophy if his son refuses to answer his call. Meanwhile, we encounter the bounty hunter Boushh and his crew in an early adventure in a new one-shot comic also out next week.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold War#Soviet Russia#Scott Bryan#Television Series#Gotham#The Star Of Tv
ComicBook

It's Kang vs Doom in Kang The Conqueror #3 Preview (Exclusive)

Marvel is delivering the definitive origin story for one of its most powerful villains in Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Carlos Magno's Kang the Conqueror series, and now we've got your exclusive first look at the epic confrontation unfolding in issue #3. We've seen Kang take his destiny and fate into his own hands, but that goes for Young Kang as well, who follows his future self to the place where the Kang we know battled the Avengers for the first time. The Avengers are the least of either Kang's worries though with Doctor Doom around, and you can get a tease of that battle in the exclusive preview below.
COMICS
ComicBook

Digimon Adventure Preview Teases the Reboot's Final Battle

Digimon Adventure shared the first look at the reboot's final battle with the preview for the penultimate episode of the anime! Toei Animation and Bandai celebrated the monumental 20th Anniversary of the Digimon franchise in a huge way as it kicked off a special reboot of the original Digimon Adventure anime series from decades ago. Through 60 plus episodes fans have seen a new version of the eight original chosen children take on adventures and threats through a new kind of Digital World very unlike that first series. But now that rebooted adventure will be coming to an end in just a couple of weeks.
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel Reveals Major Surprise About Thanos

Marvel just revealed a major surprise about Thanos in the pages of Eternals: Thanos Rises #1. The Kieron Gillen-written book tackles the beginnings of the Mad Titan as he's actually an Eternal. Though the mythical beings were created by the Celestials, one of their offspring becomes the massive Marvel villain. The creative team pulls back the curtain on the story of A'Lars, who is the first Eternal to travel to Titan. From there, he meets a woman named Sui San who decides to start a family. They can't have a baby, so A'Lars hits up his father Kronos to help find a solution. Eventually, they conceive the Mad Titan who is technically half-deviant. It's a big shock to some readers who may not have been familiar with this corner of Marvel lore. Eternals is the next big movie project for Marvel Studios, so more fans are paying attention to the characters than at any point in recent history. This link to the Infinity Saga will only add fuel to that fire.
COMICS
ComicBook

DC's Injustice Movie Red Band Trailer Revealed

The release of the Injustice movie from Warner Bros. Entertainment is just under a month away now, and ahead of that release, a new trailer has been revealed. Unlike the trailer released earlier in the month, however, this one's the red band trailer for the animated movie. As such, it's got some more graphic scenes in it that show why the movie earned the R rating it's been given. Those scenes should also look pretty familiar to anyone who's already well-versed in the Injustice: Gods Among Us storyline this movie is based off of.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
ComicBook

What If Vision as Ultron Is the New Thanos for the Guardians of the Multiverse

Ultron is here in the latest What If…? and he could possibly be the new Thanos for the fledgling Guardians of the Multiverse. "What If Thor Was An Only Child" introduced fans to a version of the Avengers villain where he was actually Vision. This reveal comes right at the tail end of the Disney+ adventure. All season long, What If has been hinting at a larger unifying threat, and it seems like Ultron would be a good candidate. Thanos has popped up multiple times over the course of this season and it seems like Marvel has cooled on using the Mad Titan as the main villain for much of anything in Pase 4. Remember just a few months ago when Loki decided to just riff on how inconsequential the Infinity Stones were during its run? This could help signal that as well.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Supergirl: New Poster Spotlights Kelly Olsen's Guardian

On Tuesday night's episode of Supergirl, "Blind Spots", Kelly Olsen officially became the superhero Guardian, picking up the mantle left behind by her brother, James Olsen (Mehcad Brooks) after he left National City. The episode, co-written by Azie Tesfai who plays Kelly on Supergirl, saw the newly-minted hero step up for the people most in need of one: the underserved and largely minority community left devastated when Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) caused the collapse of the Ormfell building. Now, to mark the hero's debut, The CW has released a new poster of Kelly in her Guardian suit.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel Reveals What Thor Fears Most

In the over a decade since Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) first debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the God of Thunder's characterization has been expanded upon in some major ways, both on the big screen and beyond. Fans have gotten to see shades of Thor's personality that were a little more unexpected or unpredictable — and this week's episode of What If...? was no exception. What fans expected to be the "Party Thor" episode turned out to showcase new elements of the multiversal Thor's character — including a hint at what he fears the most. Spoilers for Episode 7 of What If...?, "What If... Thor Were an Only Child?" below! Only look if you want to know!
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Star Wars: Visions’: How the Anime Anthology Expands the Franchise by Returning to its Japanese Roots

“Star Wars: Visions,” the new nine-part anime anthology on Disney+, returns the franchise to its Japanese roots even more directly than “The Mandalorian” to expand the universe. What’s exciting is how the seven anime studios (Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio, Studio Colorido, Trigger, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru, and Production I.G) filter the franchise so comfortably through the prism of Japanese culture. That’s because George Lucas’ original vision for “Star Wars” was an imaginative fusion of Japanese cinema and sci-fi space opera. “‘Star Wars’ has been so influenced by Japanese culture from Kurosawa films [‘The Hidden Fortress’] to jidaigeki [period samurai] films [from...
COMICS
ComicBook

Star Wars: Visions Producer Weighs in on Possible Season 2

After a long wait, Star Wars: Visions made its debut today, and fans are already clamoring for more. The nine-part anthology explores the Lucasfilm series in all-new ways with help from Japan's best artists. After premiering earlier today, all eyes are on Disney to bring a second season to life, and the executive producer of Star Wars: Visions would like nothing better.
COMICS
ComicBook

What If Reveals How Loki Would Look If He Wasn't Raised By Odin

Full spoilers for What If...? below! The latest episode of Marvel's animated series What If...? on Disney+ asked a very important question, what if Thor was an only child? Marvel's latest opens up to a world where Odin did not adopt an infant Loki and raise him as his own son but instead gave him back the Frost Giants, as a result, Thor became "Party Thor" and Loki became....well, about what you might expect. The episode spends most of its opening minutes with the god of thunder but full Frost Giant Loki arrives on the scene later as the party continues across Midgard. As you can expect, he looks like a Frost Giant.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney+’s ‘Star Wars: Visions’: TV Review

At its best, Star Wars feels infinite. The galaxy far, far away sprawls in all directions and dimensions like it’s always been there, encompassing more stars and planets and stories than it’s possible to count. The actual Star Wars productions, however, don’t always live up to this potential. Too often, they contract into a tight orbit around a small cluster of families in the name of serialized storytelling and fan service. In the process they render everything around that orbit only as important as it is relevant to plotlines we already know very well. So what a delight it is that...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Saint Seiya Live-Action Set Photos Surface Online

If you have never heard of Saint Seiya before, it is time you were educated about the interstellar anime. The '80s series was a major hit in its time, and Saint Seiya is still hugely popular with fans globally. Not long ago, fans learned Hollywood's live-action adaptation of the series landed its stars. And now, it seems set photos from the film have hit the Internet.
COMICS
hotnewhiphop.com

Melvin Van Peebles, Hollywood Icon & Filmmaking Legend, Passes Away At 89: Report

Hollywood is mourning the death of an icon today (September 22). It was shared that legendary filmmaker, actor, producer, composer, and innovator Melvin Van Peebles passed away at 89, and throughout the day, fans and friends of the star have stormed social media with tributes. Melvin is the father of equally as talented filmmaker Mario Van Peebles and the duo has been involved in creating some of the industry's most memorable and celebrated projects.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy