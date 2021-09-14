Pennyworth #2 Preview Continues Alfred's Cold War Adventures (Exclusive)
In August, Batman prequel television series from Gotham producers Danny Cannon and Bruno Heller, Pennyworth, debuted a comic book tie-in. The DC Comics series of the same name takes place in the years between the television series and the present day, giving readers a look at Batman's beloved butler Alfred Pennyworth's adventures as an MI6 counterintelligence agent in Cold War-era Soviet Russia. The first issue revealed that Alfred's actions in the past may just have some connection to a predicament he finds himself in in the present. Issue #2 is set to continue that story and now, ahead of the issue's release on Tuesday, September 14, ComicBook.com has a preview.comicbook.com
Comments / 0