Goddard Lady Rockets beat Los Alamos, Artesia in tourney
The Goddard Lady Rockets were Silver Bracket Champions in the Zia Classic Volleyball Tournament played in Roswell over the weekend. Goddard beat the Artesia Lady Bulldogs Saturday afternoon by a score of 3-1 (23-25, 27-25, 25-23, 26-24). They came into the contest having beaten Los Alamos in a Saturday morning match by a score of 3-1 (25-14, 20-25, 26-24, 25-23). Above: Goddard’s Alia Gray (10) keeps the ball alive at the net. Below: The Goddard Lady Rockets gather to strategize during the Zia Classic Volleyball Tournament Saturday in Roswell. The Lady Rockets are next set to host Clovis at home on Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. (Steve Notz Photos)www.rdrnews.com
