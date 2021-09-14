CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, NM

RHS Lady Coyotes compete in Zia Classic Tournament

By RDR Sports
rdrnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Roswell Lady Coyotes emerged from the Zia Classic Volleyball Tournament this past weekend as Bronze Bracket Champions, defeating the Clovis Lady Wildcats in a match Saturday afternoon, 3-1 (25-19, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19). Earlier Saturday, they had beaten Carlsbad 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-11). Above: Roswell’s Victoria Sandoval (3) hits the ball over the net against Carlsbad. Below: Raelynn Holloway (2) is shown here during the Lady Coyotes’ match against the Clovis Lady Wildcats Saturday afternoon in Roswell. Roswell is next scheduled to play a match at Alamogordo Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. (David Rocha Photos)

www.rdrnews.com

Comments / 1

 

