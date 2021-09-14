RHS Lady Coyotes compete in Zia Classic Tournament
The Roswell Lady Coyotes emerged from the Zia Classic Volleyball Tournament this past weekend as Bronze Bracket Champions, defeating the Clovis Lady Wildcats in a match Saturday afternoon, 3-1 (25-19, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19). Earlier Saturday, they had beaten Carlsbad 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-11). Above: Roswell's Victoria Sandoval (3) hits the ball over the net against Carlsbad. Below: Raelynn Holloway (2) is shown here during the Lady Coyotes' match against the Clovis Lady Wildcats Saturday afternoon in Roswell. Roswell is next scheduled to play a match at Alamogordo Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. (David Rocha Photos)
