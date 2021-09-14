CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peyton and Eli Manning Do ‘Monday Night Football’

By Bryan Curtis
The Ringer
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryan is joined by The Ringer’s Kevin Clark to break down Peyton and Eli Manning’s Monday Night Football broadcast. They discuss the chemistry between the brothers, talk through which elements were a hit or miss, and predict how this type of broadcast could impact broadcast television moving forward. Host: Bryan...

Eli Manning
#Monday Night Football#Broadcast Television#American Football#Ringer
