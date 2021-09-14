CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

SRQ Breaks Calendar Year Passenger Record

By Britt Mattie
srqmagazine.com
 9 days ago

The number of passengers traveling through SRQ in the first eight months of 2021 totaled 2,034,538, breaking the all-time calendar year record of 2,010,304 set in 1990. In the month of August, passenger traffic at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) totaled 247,900. Compared to August 2020, passenger traffic was 327% higher than the COVID-19 impacted level of 58,115 passengers. “It is amazing to see us break our annual passenger record only eight months into the calendar year. While this incredible growth has resulted in added revenues that resulted in a continued decrease in costs for our airline partners, it has created the need for a number of significant capital improvements that the airport is moving on as quickly as possible," says Rick Piccolo, President and CEO of Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

