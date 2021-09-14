Constance Alexander: More than chocolate and wine, book clubs dive into reading that informs, inspires

The Cedar Valley Antiracism Coalition is once again hosting an all-community book read -- with weekly online panel discussions and optional discussion groups -- through the month of October. This kind of reading project, alongside neighbors who are listening to and learning from each other, can spark positive personal growth and community change. Both my husband and I have read October’s book selection, "Caste," by Isabel Wilkerson. Wilkerson offers an eye-opening comparison between America’s racial divisions and the caste system of India. She allows readers who believe we “get” racism and its multifaceted impact on our community to see with new eyes, understand through new lenses, and feel at new levels the depth of the insidious impact racial castes have on our neighbors, friends, communities and selves. We cannot recommend "Caste" more highly, and we trust the leadership of the Cedar Valley Antiracism Coalition to lead fruitful and thought-provoking discussions. Buy the book! Soul Book Nook in downtown Waterloo or University Book and Supply in Cedar Falls can help you get access to a copy. Join the group. Find the Cedar Valley Antiracism Coalition page on Facebook and gain access to information and announcements about this important October community read.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO