CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Constance Alexander: More than chocolate and wine, book clubs dive into reading that informs, inspires

Northern Kentucky Tribune
Northern Kentucky Tribune
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In spite of the stereotypes, women getting together to talk about books involves a whole lot more than chick-lit, chocolate, and Chardonnay. Take Paducah’s Diverse Divas, for instance. They gather once a month, via Zoom, to share insights and observations gleaned from reading books about timely issues like race, China’s Cultural Revolution, and the war in Afghanistan.

www.nkytribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Science Friday

Preview: The Science Friday Book Club Reads ‘Rising’

This story is a part of our fall Book Club conversation about ‘Rising: Dispatches From the New American Shore.’ Want to participate? Join our online community space or record a voice message on the Science Friday VoxPop app. The Science Friday Book Club is back this fall! Last season, we...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Thrillist

10 Amazing Book Club Reads That Will Get Everyone Talking

We don’t know about you, but books have been a much-needed escape during this annus horribilis. As some book clubs gear up for their first IRL meetings — outdoors in a park under the shade of vibrant fall foliage, perhaps? — and others continue their video symposiums, it’s a good time to be a bookworm. Below, our top 10 picks to tackle, whether you love burying yourself in historical fiction or all about travel tomes.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
uiowa.edu

Stanley Reads Book Club - Fall 2021

Stanley Reads continues this fall with Luis Alberto Urrea’s National Best Seller The House of Broken Angels (2018). The novel follows the De La Cruz family across two days and through life and death: the matriarch’s funeral and the patriarch’s birthday celebration. Urrea weaves a tale of family mythology, promises, and betrayals that took the De La Cruzes from La Paz, Mexico to San Diego, California. Derek Nnuro, associate curator of special projects, and Amanda Lensing, Senior Living Communities program coordinator, will lead participants through a discussion of the book and connect its themes to the Stanley’s collection.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
metroparent.com

Books That Kids Will Want to Keep Reading

There is nothing quite like a good book. Books spur our imagination, take us to other worlds and ignite all of our senses, keeping us on the edge of our seats with every page turn. Here are our favorite classic adventure-packed books for every age, full of every twist and turn for young and older bookworms alike.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
SFGate

Book World: Much more to O. Henry than your school texts

- - - I first realized there was more to O. Henry than surprise endings when, a few years ago, I picked up a Penguin edition of the writer's selected stories edited by Guy Davenport. In his introduction, Davenport - an essayist of the most sophisticated literary intelligence - noted that O. Henry's reputation has long stood extremely high in Europe. Yevgeny Zamyatin, author of the chilling 1924 dystopia "We," found in his work "the art of brevity and speed proper to America," while the Italian novelist Cesare Pavese praised the writer for the strange beauty with which he imbued city life, transforming turn-of-the-century New York into "Baghdad-on-the-Hudson."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Antiracism Coalition hosting book read

The Cedar Valley Antiracism Coalition is once again hosting an all-community book read -- with weekly online panel discussions and optional discussion groups -- through the month of October. This kind of reading project, alongside neighbors who are listening to and learning from each other, can spark positive personal growth and community change. Both my husband and I have read October’s book selection, "Caste," by Isabel Wilkerson. Wilkerson offers an eye-opening comparison between America’s racial divisions and the caste system of India. She allows readers who believe we “get” racism and its multifaceted impact on our community to see with new eyes, understand through new lenses, and feel at new levels the depth of the insidious impact racial castes have on our neighbors, friends, communities and selves. We cannot recommend "Caste" more highly, and we trust the leadership of the Cedar Valley Antiracism Coalition to lead fruitful and thought-provoking discussions. Buy the book! Soul Book Nook in downtown Waterloo or University Book and Supply in Cedar Falls can help you get access to a copy. Join the group. Find the Cedar Valley Antiracism Coalition page on Facebook and gain access to information and announcements about this important October community read.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
dailyeasternnews.com

Study Abroad shares chocolate, information

Eastern’s Study Abroad staff set up a table outside Doudna Thursday afternoon, allowing students to taste chocolate and learn more about the program. The chocolates were from different countries in Europe, some of which are options in the study abroad program. The program offers options for those who want an...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Clubs#Wine Club#Non Fiction Books#New Wine#Diverse Divas#Zoom#Taliban#Bar#Intexcommunications#Meets#Npr#Wkms#Land Between The Lakes#The New York Times#Goodreads#Purdue University
loc.gov

More Than Ever, a Truly National Book Festival

This post is by Lee Ann Potter, director of Professional Learning and Outreach Initiatives at the Library of Congress. In an earlier post announcing the complete schedule for this year’s National Book Festival, we described the many ways this year’s festival is expanding its reach through podcasts, virtual live events and a one-hour television special on PBS. In that post, we also encouraged you to check out the new “Festival Near You” section of the festival website, including the interactive map!
FESTIVAL
themtnear.com

Invitation to book club

You are invited to read, and share All We Can Save: Truth, Courage and Solutions for the Climate Crises. The book features 60 essays and poems by women. Adults and teens are welcome — to read, act and meet to share with others or on your own. Meet twice per...
BOULDER, CO
Tri-County Times

No time to read a book?

People who love to read often get lost in a good book. Reading is a beloved hobby across the globe. But even avid readers cannot be immersed in books all of the time. Or can they?.  Reading while driving or engaging in other tasks is challenging or even dangerous, but...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Business Insider

The 33 books on Jenna Bush Hager's Read With Jenna book club list

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. "TODAY" host Jenna Bush Hager chooses a new book recommendation every month for her book club. Her selections span a range of genres, subjects, and authors for an eclectic reading experience. Here are all 33 Read With Jenna...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
China
artofmanliness.com

How to Read More Books

With our archives now 3,500+ articles deep, we’ve decided to republish a classic piece each Sunday to help our newer readers discover some of the best, evergreen gems from the past. This article was originally published in February 2018. Last year I read over 120 books. When I posted a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
North Coast Journal

Welcome Back to Book Club

I know I said hosting book club would have to wait for our local case numbers to drop and vaccination rates to go up, but now that Scott and I have become desensitized to seeing daily national death tolls in the thousands, we figure we're ready to put out some baked brie and see our favorite people. And with everyone vaccinated and healthy, it should be fine. So let's get our calendars out! Reply — not reply all, ha ha! —with your preferred Saturday next month and a nomination for our next book. Can't wait to see you all in person!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Vice

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Was a Total COVID Disaster—Again

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. It turns out that when hundreds of thousands of people get together during a global pandemic, hospitals are going to suffer the consequences. And South Dakota is learning that for the second year in a row. The...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Leader of Texas anti-mask movement dies from Covid-19

A prominent anti-mask leader in Texas has died from complications caused by Covid-19.Caleb Wallace, 30, spent three weeks in an intensive care unit at Shannon Medical Center in his hometown of San Angelo. His family had said previously that his situation was getting worse after he was admitted to the hospital on 30 July.Mr Wallace was moved to a hospice on 27 August where his family was able to see him before he died. Earlier in July, Mr Wallace had staged a “Freedom Rally” for people who were “sick of the government being in control of our lives.”Mr Wallace...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
616K+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy