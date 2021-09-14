See Every Celebrity Look From Met Gala 2021
The Met Gala, a.k.a. celebrities' annual excuse to do the most (or the least, depending), has arrived after its postponement last year due to COVID-19. The star-studded affair usually falls on the first Monday of May, but was pushed to September this year. Last evening's theme was inspired by a two-part upcoming exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum that includes "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" and "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." In other words, attendees were given the suitably vague prompt of "American fashion." As is usually the case for the Met Gala, there are those who understood the assignment and those who simply did not. We'll let you be the judge of who lands in which camp.
