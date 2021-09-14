Quick Snap: Josh Jacobs, Raiders defense hold it down for the victory
The Raiders kicker put some respect on his name tonight. Daniel Carlson came up huge for the Raiders at the end of regulation in to extend the game to another period. With ice in his veins the kicker nailed a 55-yard field goal — a career-long — to send the game into overtime. The former Auburn Tiger knocked down big kicks the whole game, recording nine points on two field goals and three extra points.www.raiders.com
