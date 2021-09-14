CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

A Look Inside The Mark Before the Met Gala

By Kristen Tauer
WWD
WWD
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HV9cq_0bvGrj1T00

On Monday night, a small crowd had gathered on Madison Avenue at 77th Street. The street was blocked off to all but the biggest VIPs — many of whom were huddled inside their suites at The Mark Hotel, getting ready for the Met Gala with their teams of stylists, publicists, hair and makeup artists. Located a few blocks from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the hotel is one of the main hubs for the annual gala’s celebrity guests — and the lobby offered the first glimpse of many of the night’s best looks.

Eva Chen, director of fashion partnerships at Instagram, was the first to depart for the museum around 5:30pm, dressed in Christopher John Rogers. “I’ll keep swinging until people tell me to stop,” she said, swishing her gown’s colorful train for the small audience in the hotel’s lobby. “Have fun!” Chen’s team called out as she walked out and posed for the cluster of photographers flanking the hotel’s entrance.

Anna Wintour, followed by her family — daughter Bee Carrozzini, pregnant and dressed in a grand aquamarine gown, and son Charles Shaffer — was the next departure. The Oscar de la Renta team was in the lobby cloaking their guest underneath a white sheet (later revealed to be Billie Eilish), creating intrigue as they walked out to their car. Amanda Gorman, styled by Jason Bolden, was all smiles as she made her way through the lobby wearing blue Vera Wang. “Gossip Girl” star Jordan Alexander and Cynthia Erivo, also styled by Bolden, followed.

Saweetie finished off her glass of red wine as her team adjusted her strategically draped look. The elevator opened and revealed the Moschino crew, the gold chains on Symone’s gown clinking as they spun around for a photo op.

“You can send more down. It’s OK. If you’re ready,” said security, calling upstairs.

“Hello,” said Jordan Roth, making his way down the staircase as several people helped carry the train of his jacket, designed by queer fiber artist Michael Sylvan Robinson. The Prabal Gurung crew, which included Diane Kruger, Claire Danes and Venus Williams, camped out in the lobby. Teyana Taylor greeted Gurung with an air kiss, and the designer gushed as “Shang-Chi” star Simu Liu walked by. “Good to see you — see you there!” Gurung said.

“Love you guys!” Eiza González called out to the room as she made her way toward the flashing lights. “See you there! Good work, everyone in this room!”

Next to leave was a woman with a small dog on a leash. “I’m the rare breed who has no interest in celebrities,” she remarked — a good old-fashioned hotel guest!

Lorde, wearing Bode and looking regal in an over-the-top headpiece, wove her way through the small crowd. Gemma Chan, wearing Prabal Gurung but lagging behind the rest of the group, adjusted her dress using the reflective exterior of the elevator as a mirror. Wes Gordon fine-tuned the oversize shoulder accents on Karlie Kloss’ red gown, and Gigi Hadid shrieked with excitement upon catching sight of fellow model Paloma Elsesser in Zac Posen. Cara Delevingne, in a white suit, offered a bold message via her shirt: “Peg the Patriarchy.”

At 7:28 p.m., the lobby had mostly emptied out as Pyer Moss designer Kerby Jean-Raymond finished his beverage and departed for the museum. The night was young.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hdXj9_0bvGrj1T00
Amanda Gorman in Vera Wang. Masato Onoda/WWD

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Best Met Gala Outfits of All Time

Not that we're keeping track or anything, but the Met Gala is just a few days away. Raise your hand if you're excited for the highly anticipated return of the biggest fashion event of the year. Yep, that's just about everyone. Celebrities and models pull out all the stops for their Met Gala red carpet looks, and we have a feeling this year will be no exception. The 2021 theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," so we're anticipating plenty of over-the-top outfits—but most likely not from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Elizabeth Olsen Radiates in Plunging White Dress From The Row and Platforms on Emmys Red Carpet

Elizabeth Olsen wore a dress courtesy of her sisters to the 2021 Emmy Awards. The “WandaVision” actress attended the award show on Sunday night in a cream dress from The Row, her sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s line. The custom gown tent dress featured billowing sleeves and a plunging V-neck. She paired sparkling earrings from Chopard to the look. Elizabeth earned the first Emmy nomination of her career for her portrayal of Wanda Maximoff on Marvel’s superhero series on Disney+. For her footwear, the “Avengers: Age of Ultron” actress went with platform heels. She wore custom-dyed Chaka platform heels from Stuart Weitzman,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorde
Person
Karlie Kloss
Person
Paloma Elsesser
Person
Gigi Hadid
Person
Wes Gordon
Person
Claire Danes
Person
Diane Kruger
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Anna Wintour
Person
Gemma Chan
Person
Amanda Gorman
Person
Teyana Taylor
Person
Eiza González
Person
Zac Posen
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Cara Delevingne
Person
Vera Wang
hot969boston.com

2021 Emmy’s Red Carpet: 30 Memorable Looks From Worst to Best

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards is here, and so is the red carpet fashion. From patterns that are much too busy, to stunning ensembles that push the limits of creativity, we’ve got the worst and best looks of the night that we won’t forgive or forget. (L) Brendan Hunt's pants...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Zoe Saldana Takes a Risk in a High-Slit Red Sequined Dress and 5-Inch Heels at Venice Film Festival

Zoe Saldana was among the A-listers appearing at Venice Film Festival yesterday. The actress stepped on the red carpet along with her husband, Marco Perego, donning a dazzling red sequined Dolce & Gabbana dress and ankle-strap black heels. Saldana kept her look minimalistic sporting crystal stud earrings and an emerald ring. This sparkly ensemble was a great choice for the premiere of her movie “The Hand of God,” an Italian drama film featuring Christian Bale and Margot Robbie. Saldana’s take on this bold-hued sky-high slit dress also featured sequins and a plunging neckline. To complement the stunning outfit, Saldana wore a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: Jurnee Smollett Wears a Dior Dress Originally Made as a Miniature (Exclusive)

Jurnee Smollett enjoyed plenty of stylish moments as Leti Lewis on HBO’s Lovecraft Country, but for her first Emmy nomination, only haute couture would do, says her stylist, Alexandra Mandelkorn. “We started talking as soon as she was nominated — not only Jurnee and myself, but with other members of her team as well,” Mandelkorn says. “Everything is a bit of a strategy, and we wanted to think big-picture about where we wanted to take her fashion career and who she is in the fashion world in this moment. With all that in mind, it definitely had to be haute couture.” Nominated...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#The Mark Hotel
E! News

Every Size-Inclusive Look at Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2022, From Christian Siriano to Prabal Gurung

As Precious Lee stepped out onto the runway to open Christian Siriano's fashion show, she became a symbol of something he's long championed: inclusivity. "I want people to see that curves and body are celebrated and beautiful," he exclusively told E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi of the decision to have the supermodel kick off and close his Sept. 7 show. "That was very important."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
purewow.com

These 5 Stars Modeled Their Met Gala Looks After Hollywood Icons

For those who were unaware, this year's Met Gala theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which meant the stars walked the red carpet wearing the looks that they thought best encapsulated “a modern vocabulary of American style.”. Of course, each star embraced the theme in various ways, whether...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kerry Washington’s Silky Corset Gown Elevates One of 2021’s Biggest Trends at Emmy Awards

Kerry Washington turned one of 2021’s biggest trends into a red carpet moment at tonight’s Primetime Emmy Awards. The “Scandal” actress tapped Law roach to help her style her ensemble for the evening, arriving at the show in Los Angeles in glam attire. The look, custom courtesy of Etro, featured a cowl neck, floor-sweeping hem and a cinched corset waist; the entirety of the design was formed from a silky glacier blue fabric for a glam appeal. The look taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWD

The Met Gala, Like Fashion Week, Is Officially for the Masses

Click here to read the full article. New York Fashion Week has reached peak influencer presence in the pandemic era, culminating in a Met Gala made for the masses. Social media stars ruled the front rows of fashion week, which returned to New York on Sept. 8 despite a raging COVID-19 Delta variant. Influencer presence at fashion week was a precursor of the Met Gala, which this year hosted a record number of TikTok, YouTube and Instagram stars.More from WWDGetting Ready for the Met With SNL's Chloe FinemanAllyson Felix Gets Ready for Her First Met GalaAll the Red Looks at the 2021...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
imdb.com

Keke Palmer, Lil Nas X and More Stars Share an Unfiltered Look Inside the 2021 Met Gala

Lil Nas X is having just as much fun inside the 2021 Met Gala as he did during the event's high-profile red carpet. After the world watched the A-list invitees make their way into the highly anticipated New York City event on Monday, Sept. 13, a number of stars kept their fans in the loop about some key highlights by sharing videos and footage to social media. Among the pics shared was one from Lil Nas X, who crushed his entrance earlier in the day with three incredible Versace looks, including one that reminded fans of Star Wars fave C-3Po. In the behind-the-scenes selfie, the rapper posed in what appeared to be a public bathroom with such stars as Pete Davidson, Lil Uzi Vert and Jack...
CELEBRITIES
townandcountrymag.com

Ella Emhoff Looked Stunning in Red at the Met Gala

It's hard to believe it's been less than a year since Ella Emhoff, the daughter of Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and stepdaughter of VP Kamala Harris, first stole the scene and our collective fashion-loving hearts at the inauguration of President Joe Biden. Yet, it's been a whirlwind year for the young fashion plate. Already she's signed with IMG Models, walked for Proenza Schouler in their NYFW presentation, dropped a five-piece collection on the e-tailer Mall, and collaborated with Batsheva Hay, the designer behind the much-loved brand Batsheva, for a capsule collection of knits. Tonight, she can mark another fashion milestone off her list as well, as the nation's Second Daughter made her debut on the Met Gala red carpet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Met Gala 2021: The Best and Most Outrageous Looks

The Met Gala, headed by Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, and known as New York City’s party of the year, returned Sept. 13 after being cancelled in 2020 amid the pandemic. The evening, which benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, got off to an early evening start with guests including Keke Palmer, Ilana Glazer, and Emma Chamberlain making their way up the museum’s steps. The co-chairs of the evening are Timotheé Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka joining honorary chairs Wintour, Ford and Instagram head Adam Mosseri. In tune with the new Costume Institute show In America: A Lexicon...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Mandy Moore Dazzles in Red Spaghetti Strap Gown and Matching Satin Louboutins at 2021 Emmys

Mandy Moore matched the red carpet at the Emmy Awards. The “This Is Us” actress attended the award show on Sunday night in a crimson Carolina Herrera gown. The dress featured thin spaghetti straps and a full tulle skirt. She added Fernando Jorge earrings and a ring to her look. Moore appeared at the Emmys along with her “This Is Us” costars in honor of the series’ nomination for outstanding drama series. The “A Walk to Remember” alum matched her dress to her shoes by wearing red satin Folies Pigalle Christian Louboutin pumps. The iconic pumps feature a 4-inch thin stiletto as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NYLON

Meet The 15 Designers Making Their New York Fashion Week Debut

These are the names you need to know. After several (virtual) seasons, New York Fashion Week is finally back with IRL shows, parties, and events from Sept. 8 through 12 — and it’s expected to be better than ever. Most importantly, the Spring 2022 season marks the rebirth we’ve all been waiting for: the “revival” of New York Fashion Week includes a solid crew of designers showing their collection on the official calendar for the first time, the return of fashion’s biggest names, like Rodarte and Thom Browne, and a highly anticipated Met Gala (after its own year-long hiatus) to boot.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Dior to Make Ceremonial Uniform for Artist Jean-Michel Othoniel

Click here to read the full article. OLIVE GROVE: In tune with its fall men’s collection, inspired by ceremonial garb, Dior said on Monday that it was making the uniform for artist Jean-Michel Othoniel’s induction to the prestigious Académie des Beaux-Arts, whose lifetime members are known in France as Immortals. Best known for his large-scale sculptures made of glass beads, Othoniel will officially take his seat on Oct. 6. He personally drew the olive branches that were embroidered across the jacket and down the legs of his suit, designed by artistic director of men’s collections Kim Jones in the spirit of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

9K+
Followers
16K+
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy