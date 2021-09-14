CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Fitness Influencer and Lamar Odom's Ex Sabrina Parr Reveals Ovarian Cancer Diagnosis

By Gabrielle Chung
People
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSabrina Parr announced on Monday that she underwent surgery to have a malignant tumor removed from her ovary. Sabrina Parr has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer. The 34-year-old fitness influencer, who was previously engaged to Lamar Odom for a year, opened up about the diagnosis in an Instagram post on Sunday, a day before she underwent surgery to have a cancerous tumor inside of her ovary removed.

Randy Hamilton
8d ago

WOW 🤲🏽🤲🏽🤲🏽🤲🏽🤲🏽🤲🏽🤲🏽🤲🏽🤲🏽 she has really been down long road of ( hurt in her life) l.o. didn't help she help him out many many times 😡

Lamar Odom
Sabrina Parr
IN THIS ARTICLE
