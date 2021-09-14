Fitness Influencer and Lamar Odom's Ex Sabrina Parr Reveals Ovarian Cancer Diagnosis
Sabrina Parr announced on Monday that she underwent surgery to have a malignant tumor removed from her ovary. Sabrina Parr has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer. The 34-year-old fitness influencer, who was previously engaged to Lamar Odom for a year, opened up about the diagnosis in an Instagram post on Sunday, a day before she underwent surgery to have a cancerous tumor inside of her ovary removed.people.com
