Loveland, CO

Some residents call for Loveland police chief to resign during public meeting

 9 days ago
Monday night at a meeting on police procedures, Karen Garner's daughter-in-law spoke in front of Chief Bob Ticer for the first time.

Plumb Joy
8d ago

Well stated. He and the city manager need to go and these useless and costly investigations are just a smokescreen and a cover up attempt. It's not brain surgery they they should de-escalate instead of the typical opposite. Also investigate accusations before making arrests and ruin peoples lives. Demanding people to ID without a crime committed is unlawful but it happens every day. Change NOW!!?

Attorney threatens lawsuit if DougCo drops mask mandate

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — If Douglas County’s new health board doesn’t adopt the same mask mandate as the county’s soon-to-be former health department, a local attorney says he will file a lawsuit seeking an injunction to stop the county’s split from the Tri-County Health Department (TCHD). Igor Raykin said he...
Denver police chief says department's staffing issues are a money problem

DENVER — Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said the department's staffing issues aren't caused by public sentiment against police brutality, police accountability laws, or vaccine mandates. Instead, Pazen said, it's a money problem. Pazen addressed the Denver City Council Tuesday as part of routine budget hearings. He said 99 officers...
Woman reported missing in El Paso County may be in Denver

DENVER — A woman who was reported missing in El Paso County last week may be in the Denver area, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Angelita Godinez, 25, was reported missing around 6 p.m. Sept. 14. Deputies said she was released from the El Paso County Jail on Sept. 8. The person who reported her missing had last spoken to her on Sept. 5, according to the sheriff's office.
Denver local news

