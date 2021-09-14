Some residents call for Loveland police chief to resign during public meeting
Monday night at a meeting on police procedures, Karen Garner's daughter-in-law spoke in front of Chief Bob Ticer for the first time.www.9news.com
Well stated. He and the city manager need to go and these useless and costly investigations are just a smokescreen and a cover up attempt. It's not brain surgery they they should de-escalate instead of the typical opposite. Also investigate accusations before making arrests and ruin peoples lives. Demanding people to ID without a crime committed is unlawful but it happens every day. Change NOW!!?
