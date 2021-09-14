Some residents call for Loveland police chief to resign during public meeting

DENVER — A woman who was reported missing in El Paso County last week may be in the Denver area, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Angelita Godinez, 25, was reported missing around 6 p.m. Sept. 14. Deputies said she was released from the El Paso County Jail on Sept. 8. The person who reported her missing had last spoken to her on Sept. 5, according to the sheriff's office.

