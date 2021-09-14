CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maggot Burgers Can Help To Solve World Hunger

By Climate News Network
goodmenproject.com
Cover picture for the articleA diet of maggot burgers, green slime and seaweed may not appeal to most people, but scientists say it will be essential if the world is to avoid widespread malnutrition. These “novel foods”, as the researchers beguilingly call them, may sound disgusting to some cultures, but the idea behind them is strictly serious. It does not recommend eating the ingredients raw, or even cooked, but processed into more familiar foods.

