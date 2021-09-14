MotoGP Racer Danilo Petrucci Could Be Headed To Dakar In 2022
To say that MotoGP racers are masters of the trade would be a ridiculous understatement. A quick glance at the Instagram pages of these talented riders would quickly reveal that their motorcycling prowess goes well and truly beyond just that of road racing. A lot of MotoGP racers cross-train through other two-wheeled disciplines. We know that Marc Marquez, Valentino Rossi, and Jack Miller are also avid motocross riders.www.rideapart.com
