CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

MotoGP Racer Danilo Petrucci Could Be Headed To Dakar In 2022

By Enrico Punsalang
RideApart
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo say that MotoGP racers are masters of the trade would be a ridiculous understatement. A quick glance at the Instagram pages of these talented riders would quickly reveal that their motorcycling prowess goes well and truly beyond just that of road racing. A lot of MotoGP racers cross-train through other two-wheeled disciplines. We know that Marc Marquez, Valentino Rossi, and Jack Miller are also avid motocross riders.

www.rideapart.com

Comments / 0

Related
RideApart

Ducati Launches Latest Dealership With Malcolm Smith Motorsports

Malcolm Smith is one of the greatest off-road racers of all time. Aside from captivating audiences in the seminal motorcycle documentary On Any Sunday, he captured eight ISDE gold medals, ten Baja 1000/400 titles (bikes and buggies), and two Mint 400 wins. Despite all that racing success, Smith kept his day job as the owner and operator of Malcolm Smith Motorsports (MSM) in Riverside, California.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Prodrive completes shakedown with new Dakar Rally contender

The new FIA regulations that will come into force for the 2022 Dakar Rally and the new Cross-Country World Championship have forced the top teams to modify their existing 4x4 vehicles and adapt them to the new T1+ technical specifications, as Motorsport.com revealed earlier this year. Thus, the 4x4s will...
MOTORSPORTS
RideApart

CFMoto Debuts 700 CL-X Retro-Style Roadster In German Market

Love them or hate them, there's no denying that Chinese-made motorcycles have been picking up steam over the past couple of years. With serious players such as Benelli, and even KTM and BMW outsourcing some of its production to the Asian country, bikes have become more affordable and accessible to more riders. Now, whether or not the old adage concerning the poor build quality of made-in-China products holds true really is a case-to-case basis.
CARS
Autosport Online

Dovizioso "couldn't say no" to Yamaha MotoGP offer after 2013 miss

The Italian rider will make his first MotoGP start since leaving Ducati at the end of 2020 but has conducted tests for Aprilia in the intervening period this year. The various movements within the Yamaha squad, following Maverick Vinales’ mid-season departure to Aprilia, have allowed Dovizioso the chance to ride the Petronas SRT bike vacated by Franco Morbidelli, who now steps up to the factory team to partner former team-mate Fabio Quartararo.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valentino Rossi
Autosport Online

Rossi: Dovizioso is “an important name” for MotoGP

Dovizioso will mark his MotoGP return this weekend in the San Marino Grand Prix at Misano having spent much of 2021 on the sidelines serving a sabbatical after losing his Ducati ride at the end of last year. Though initially carrying out a testing programme with Aprilia, Maverick Vinales’ sudden...
MOTORSPORTS
RideApart

MotoGP Finalizes 2021 Calendar By Canceling Argentine Grand Prix

When MotoGP released its provisional 2021 calendar in November, 2020, South American fans were delighted to see the series return to the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit. Unfortunately, just three months later, in February, 2021, a fire destroyed the pit lane garage building used by the race teams. As a result, MotoGP postponed the Argentine GP indefinitely, giving circuit organizers time to rebuild the facility.
MOTORSPORTS
RideApart

Marc Marquez Still Struggles With Right Arm Pain During Races

On July 19, 2020, six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez sustained a broken humerus during a vicious high-side crash in the Spanish Grand Prix. After three surgeries and an extensive recovery process, number 93 finally returned to the grid for the Portuguese Grand Prix on April 18, 2021. While fans are glad to see Marquez back in the race series, few expected the lingering effects of the injury to last into the latter stages of the season.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Ex-MotoGP racer Michael Laverty announces British Moto3 team

Last month the Sepang Racing Team announced it would be quitting grand prix racing altogether following the decision by title sponsor Petronas to end its association at the end of the year. The SRT MotoGP team will morph into a new entity from 2022 helmed by current management and with...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Motogp#Motogp Racers Cross#Ktm#The Dakar Rally#Italian#Motorsport
RideApart

WSBK Racer Locatelli Extends Contract With Yamaha Until 2023

We've been treated to a very exciting round of WSBK in 2021 so far. With a lot of thrills, spills, and neck and neck racing, the battle between Kawasaki and Yamaha continues to rage on in the top two spots. However, despite Toprak Razgatlioglu's stellar performance so far, there's no denying that his fellow Pata Yamaha Brixx rider, Andrea Locatelli, has been doing really well, especially considering his rookie status in the world series.
MOTORSPORTS
RideApart

BMW WSBK Rider Tom Sykes In Hospital After Crash In Barcelona

The BMW Motorrad WorldSBK team had a pretty rough time at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya over the weekend of September 18-19, 2021. Rider Tom Sykes was involved in a serious crash on lap two of Race Two, which also involved Puccetti Racing Kawasaki rider Lucas Mahias. Directly after the crash,...
MOTORSPORTS
RideApart

Soup Up Your Yamaha R3 With These Goodies From Öhlins

Those of you who frequently ride on a race track, or even twisty mountain roads, would know that being able to tweak and adjust your suspension settings can go a long way in improving your lap times. If shaving milliseconds off your lap time isn't where you get your kicks, well, a fine-tuned suspension setup undoubtedly makes for a more enjoyable, not to mention, confidence-inspiring ride.
CARS
RideApart

Bagnaia Leads Every Lap And Claims Back-To-Back Win At Misano GP

Bagnaia’s debut in MotoGP was three years in the making. The Italian managed to secure a win in the last race in the Aragon round against Marc Marquez and managed to fend off Fabio Quartararo in Misano. The win, while stellar, still sees Quartararo in first place in the MotoGP’s...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
RideApart

Ducati Begins Production On Limited-Edition Bayliss Panigale V2

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Troy Bayliss’ first Superbike World Championship (WSBK) title, Ducati launched a limited-edition Panigale V2 in July, 2021. Ducati fittingly revealed the Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary Panigale V2 at the 2021 WSBK Assen round, the circuit where Baylisstic narrowly edged out Honda rider James Toseland at the checkered flag in 2007.
CARS
RideApart

Vinales Is Hitting His Stride With Aprilia In Misano Practice

Things are going pretty well for Vinales now sporting red and black Aprilia leathers in the Misano World Circuit. Vinales ended up getting the best time of the day during the free practice session. After getting the top spot in the timesheets, the weather took a turn for the worse and rain started to pour on the track for the rest of the day. No other racer could get a better time than Vinales in practice, allowing the Spaniard to take the top spot for the start of the race.
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

Audi RS Q e-tron Testing in Morocco Ahead of Dakar

Audi RS Q e-tron will race in Dakar Rally in January, with Audi Motorsport fielding range-extended EV prototype in grueling event. Prototype features 2.0-liter inline-four TFSI engine acting as a generator, and two electric motors for its drivetrain producing 671 hp. Testing in sands of Morocco allows the team to...
CARS
RideApart

Yet Another MotoGP Rider Undergoes Arm Pump Surgery In 2021

Today’s MotoGP bikes are more powerful than ever. Johann Zarco proved as much when he set a new MotoGP top speed of 225 mph at the 2021 season opener in Doha, Qatar. Of course, it takes a lot of effort to slow down a bike that fast and several riders have suffered from compartment syndrome (arm pump) as a result.
MOTORSPORTS
RideApart

Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Vespa, And Piaggio Confirm EICMA 2021 Attendance

With just over two months to go before EICMA 2021 takes place in Milan, Italy, the lineup of participating OEMS continues to grow. Brands that have already confirmed attendance include Triumph, Honda, Yamaha, Fantic, Motori Minarelli, Kymco, MV Agusta, Royal Enfield, and Benelli. The event is also where Valentino Rossi plans to formally unveil his new VR46 MTB e-bike line.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Aprilia's Espargaro heads final day of mid-season MotoGP Misano test

Wednesday’s running at Misano was notable for the first outings on a MotoGP bike for Raul Fernandez and Remy Gardner on the Tech3 KTMs they will race in 2022. The current Moto2 championship leaders and team-mates took over from Iker Lecuona and Danilo Petrucci at Tech3 and completed 31 laps between them.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy