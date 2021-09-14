MotoGP Racer Danilo Petrucci Could Be Headed To Dakar In 2022

Things are going pretty well for Vinales now sporting red and black Aprilia leathers in the Misano World Circuit. Vinales ended up getting the best time of the day during the free practice session. After getting the top spot in the timesheets, the weather took a turn for the worse and rain started to pour on the track for the rest of the day. No other racer could get a better time than Vinales in practice, allowing the Spaniard to take the top spot for the start of the race.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO