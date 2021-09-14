Soccer: Scott High falls to Cumberland Gap
CUMBERLAND GAP — Bipolar. That’s the way Scott High Coach Eric Henry described his team after a 6-2 loss to Cumberland Gap Monday evening. Henry had been extremely displeased with his team’s effort at Kingston two weeks earlier, a game that saw the Lady Highlanders mercy-ruled for the first time in program history. But, last week, Scott High competed much better in a critical district match against Anderson County, taking the Mavericks to the wire at John John Yancey Memorial Park.www.ihoneida.com
