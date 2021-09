EBay is out here really blessing sneakerheads in ways that you’d expect from some of your favorite sneaker apps on your phone. Almost two years after deading the dreaded “Seller Fees” and a year after beginning their own sneaker authentication program to ensure bootlegs don’t get past them, eBay is now rewarding both sellers and buyers with a new “Inside Drop” release. The “Inside Drop” will be available to all ebayers across the board and will feature all kinds of grails that had you feeling blue when you got that notification that you had an “L” in your back pocket.

APPAREL ・ 9 DAYS AGO