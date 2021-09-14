Super Soco Has Sold More Than 1,000 Two-Wheelers In The U.K.

The world might be turning towards EVs, hybrids, and eco-friendly SUVs, but there is still a massive global market for sports cars. In fact, sports car sales are so good that some manufacturers can't keep up with demand, and with new models such as the Nissan Z and the highly anticipated Toyota GR 86 hitting showroom floors, there has never been a better time to buy your dream car. The legendary Ford Mustang, which has been around for over half a century, continues to be one of the best-selling sports cars in America, and Ford has voiced its commitment to developing new sports cars. Ford CEO Jim Farley recently spoke to the media at the Monterey Car Week about the future of the Mustang, and it sounds rather exciting.

CARS ・ 20 DAYS AGO