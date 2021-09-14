CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super Soco Has Sold More Than 1,000 Two-Wheelers In The U.K.

By Enrico Punsalang
Cover picture for the articleLightweight electric motorcycles and scooters have been skyrocketing as of late, not only due to the growing environmental awareness on an individual level, but also the rising gasoline prices and ever growing restrictions on noise and emissions. Indeed, it goes without saying that the glory days of the internal combustion engine are well and truly behind us. Sad as it may be, this opens doors for a whole new innovation revolution.

RideApart

2022 Super Soco CT-3 Electric Maxi-Scooter Makes Its Worldwide Debut

Electric scooters, once range and charging issues are sorted out to most people’s satisfaction, make a ton of sense. In places where commuting on scooters is a way of life, why wouldn’t you want a solid, reliable electric model? If it’s one with swappable batteries that you can bring inside to charge, so much the better.
RideApart

Ola S1 Scooters Are Being Sold At A Blistering Pace

On Wednesday, September 15, 2021, Ola Electric officially opened bookings for the newly launched S1 scooter. Considering all the hype that has been built up surrounding the new scooter, the Ola Electric was certainly expecting a very positive response. However, it would appear that folks are more than eager to get their hands on a shiny new electric scooter from Ola.
