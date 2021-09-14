CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Majireck, Student Researchers Publish Article in JOC

hamilton.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssociate Professor of Chemistry Max Majireck and members of his research group recently published an article in The Journal of Organic Chemistry, an American Chemical Society publication. “Synthesis of Bench-Stable N-Quaternized Ketene N,O-Acetals and Preliminary Evaluation as Reagents in Organic Synthesis” is the result of four years of work involving 20 Hamilton student co-authors from the classes of 2017 through 2023.

www.hamilton.edu

hamilton.edu

Ceniceros Publishes Article, Posts Knot Theory Presentation

Assistant Professor of Mathematics Jose Ceniceros co-authored an article published recently in the Mediterranean Journal of Mathematics. In “Cocycle Invariants and Oriented Singular Knots,” Ceniceros and his co-authors discussed research in which they “extend the quandle cocycle invariant to oriented singular knots and links using algebraic structures called oriented singquandles and assigning weight functions at both regular and singular crossings.”
SCIENCE
thekatynews.com

Student research team studies microbes from unusual cave system

A team of six Henderson State University biology students are on a mission to examine and analyze mysterious microbes found deep underground in a unique Tennessee cave. For the past two years, they have been using metagenomic DNA sequencing to identify microbes from a “petroleum pond” found in the cave.
SCIENCE
emu.edu

STEM Student Symposium highlights summer research, internships

From internships in large production facilities and laboratories to fieldwork in Hawaii, nine Eastern Mennonite University students gave fellow students, professors and the campus community a snapshot of their summer experiences this week. The fall STEM Student Symposium featured engineering majors speaking about internships, as well as biology, chemistry and...
HARRISONBURG, VA
moreheadstate.edu

MSU Anthropology Professor Dr. Tim Hare publishes research on Mayan ruins and Yucatan Peninsula

Dr. Timothy Hare, associate professor of anthropology at Morehead State University, published a new book centered around his extensive work in Mayan ruins and the Yucatan Peninsula. The book is titled "Settlement, Economy, and Society at Mayapán, Yucatan, Mexico," and was published by the University of Pittsburgh Center for Comparative Archeology. The authors (Hare, Marilyn Masson, Carlos Peraza Lope and Bradley Russell) were participants in the Proyecto Económico de Mayapán (PEMY) from 2001 to 2009.
MOREHEAD, KY
University at Buffalo Reporter

Students Present Their Summer Research Projects

Forty-three student-scientists presented projects during the 10th Annual Buffalo Summer Research Conference, an interdisciplinary forum marking the culmination of their summer research in Buffalo. The undergraduate and graduate students worked with mentors from the University at Buffalo and partner institutions to explore Krabbe disease, lupus, prostate cancer, gestational hypertension and...
BUFFALO, NY
Rutgers

Engineering Student Receives NIH Funding for Biomedical Research

Melissa González received a federal grant that supports scientists from underrepresented groups. Melissa González learned the secret behind great scientific discoveries while trying to solve a problem in her professor’s neuroscience lab: If you can’t figure out how to do something, Google it. The lab where she worked was genetically...
ENGINEERING
San Francisco Examiner

Why UC student researchers will keep fighting for a union

On an exceptionally hot day last summer I packed up my car in Arizona, where I had earned my degree in materials science and engineering from Arizona State University. I drove west, thrilled to start on my PhD and work as a graduate student researcher at UC Berkeley. This was...
COLLEGES
The Daily Collegian

Biostatistics student named semifinalist for genetics research award

HERSHEY, Pa. — The American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) has selected Chen Wang, a graduate student from Penn State’s doctoral program in bioinformatics and genomics, as a predoctoral semifinalist for the 2021 Charles J. Epstein Trainee Awards for Excellence in Human Genetics Research. Final awardees will be announced virtually during ASHG’s 71st Annual Meeting, Oct. 18-22. Wang was selected out of a pool of more than 500 applicants for the prestigious award that recognizes innovations in research. This marks the seventh time that a Penn State student has been nominated for this award.
HERSHEY, PA
hamlethub.com

Wilton Resident John Underwood Part of Published Research Group

John Underwood of Wilton is one of six Lebanon Valley College students who published research in a psychology journal. The students worked alongside Dr. Michael Kitchens, LVC professor of psychology, and a research team from Gettysburg College. The research focused on the bystander effect which reveals that people are less...
WILTON, CT
Mac Observer

M1 Reverse Engineering Document Published for Research

Maynard Handley, one of the developers of Apple’s QuickTime, has published a 350-page PDF about his work in reverse engineering the Mac M1 chip. Much work has been done to reverse engineer Apple’s custom silicon, such as researchers trying to bring Asahi Linux on M1 Macs. Mr. Handley says this PDF is a preliminary version and that more work needs to be done for the L1 cache.
SOFTWARE
indstate.edu

Exposium: Celebrating student research at ISU

The Center for Student Research and Creativity once again offered a glimpse of the summer research conducted by undergraduate students via the Summer Undergraduate Research Experience (SURE). Students from the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Technology presented. During the exhibit, many students were available to discuss...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
calu.edu

Students to Present Vaccine-Hesitancy Research

The project at California University of Pennsylvania examined rates of vaccination and how they could be improved. Four California University of Pennsylvania students will share the results of their research on vaccine hesitancy at 6 p.m. Sept. 29 in Duda Hall 103. The event will be available on Zoom at...
CALIFORNIA, PA
une.edu

Research article coauthored by Social Work faculty member published in national journal

Nancy Shore, Ph.D., M.S.W., M.P.H., professor in the School of Social Work, coauthored an article that was recently published in Progress in Community Health Partnerships (PCHP), a national, peer-reviewed journal whose mission is to identify and publicize model programs that use community partnerships to improve public health, promote progress in the methods of research and education involving community health partnerships, and stimulate action that will improve the health of people and communities.
BIDDEFORD, ME
Free Press

Graduate Student Conducts Vaccine Intervention Plan Research

“Before they made the decision to make the vaccine mandatory for students to be on campus, it was going to be a very interesting challenge for USM’s health leadership to accomplish mobilizing a lot of people – students, faculty, and anyone in the USM community to get vaccinated,” said Raul Gierbolini.
EDUCATION
uoregon.edu

Four faculty members honored for mentoring student research

The Center for Undergraduate Research and Engagement honored four faculty members this spring for excellence in mentoring students as they ask questions and seek answers. This year’s Faculty Mentor Research Awards, including one funded by the Robert D. Clark Honors College, went to Dare Baldwin, professor of psychology; Marian Hettiaratchi, assistant professor of chemistry and biochemistry; Diana Libuda, assistant professor of biology; and Michael Malek Najjar, associate professor of theater arts. Each received a one-time award of $2,500.
EUGENE, OR
mtaloy.edu

Mount Aloysius Professor’s COVID Article Published Nationally

Cresson, Pa. – Mount Aloysius College Professor of Education Dr. Sara Rutledge was recently published in the research journal for the National Association for Professional Development Schools. Rutledge’s article, titled “An Investigation of Mentor Teachers’ and Student Teacher Candidates’ Perceptions of Co-Teaching during the COVID-19 Pandemic,” was co-authored by Dr. Mariha Shields and Dr. Sue Rieg.
CRESSON, PA
Dearborn Press & Guide

When student research leads to deep personal transformation

Yahaira Vega was a little surprised when she was approached to work on a research project led by HHS Assistant Professor Jean-Carlos Lopez, with whom she’d never had a class. It turned out, the referral from another professor had to do with the fact that she is trilingual, and much of the work Lopez needed help with required sifting through Spanish-language news and social media. The general subject matter itself — the culture of transgender women in Latin American and Caribbean countries — was certainly not an area of expertise. “To be honest, I was ignorant about this issue,” Vega says. “In my community, and what I learned growing up Roman Catholic, is that being gay or transgender is not normal. I mean, I remember hearing the priest actually say those things, and I don’t think I realized how much that influence gets ingrained in the way one thinks.”
SOCIETY
sbstatesman.com

SBU advisor connects students to internships and research programs

Through her fall 2021 pre-professional advising workshops, Stony Brook University lecturer is connecting students to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and pre-health internship and research opportunities. For incoming freshmen, sophomores and juniors, the task of finding a valuable internship or research program in the STEM and pre-health fields may...
STONY BROOK, NY

