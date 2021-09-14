Majireck, Student Researchers Publish Article in JOC
Associate Professor of Chemistry Max Majireck and members of his research group recently published an article in The Journal of Organic Chemistry, an American Chemical Society publication. “Synthesis of Bench-Stable N-Quaternized Ketene N,O-Acetals and Preliminary Evaluation as Reagents in Organic Synthesis” is the result of four years of work involving 20 Hamilton student co-authors from the classes of 2017 through 2023.www.hamilton.edu
