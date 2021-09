We’ve suffered through the preseason. We have held out collective breath as the Colts dealt with unexpected and unwelcomed injuries. Questions have been asked about Carson Wentz’ competence as a starter in this league, and others about how various pieces might improve the team’s overall capability this season. With the Colts officially kicking off their season today, we don’t have to wonder anymore. We will have hard data to support our conclusions about this team, which we will no doubt overreact to. Football is back!

