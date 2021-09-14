CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston-Texas Runs

 9 days ago

Astros first. Jose Altuve singles to shallow center field. Alex Bregman walks. Jose Altuve to second. Yordan Alvarez reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Alex Bregman out at second. Jose Altuve to third. Yuli Gurriel doubles to deep left field. Yordan Alvarez to third. Jose Altuve scores. Kyle Tucker strikes out swinging. Carlos Correa doubles to left field. Yuli Gurriel scores. Yordan Alvarez scores. Jake Meyers grounds out to second base, Spencer Howard to Nick Solak to Nathaniel Lowe.

Houston Chronicle

Astros' Dusty Baker: 'I've never seen anybody like' Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani is rewriting history books and redefining traditional limits placed on ballplayers. He does it all with a reverence and respect that’s won the admiration of Astros manager Dusty Baker, who acknowledged it’s “tough not to like” the 27-year-old Japanese superstar. “He’s tough not to like because anybody that...
MLB
FanSided

Shohei Ohtani ties Sammy Sosa for dubious MLB record

After getting his 45th home run in a 10-5 loss to the Houston Astros last night, Shohei Ohtani joins Sammy Sosa for an unfavorable record. All season long, the Los Angeles Angels superstar hitter and pitcher, Shohei Ohtani, has amazed fans and baseball pundits alike with his awestriking home runs and dazzling pitching.
MLB
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Yuli Gurriel
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Spencer Howard
Person
Nick Solak
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Urquidy scheduled to start for Houston against Texas

Houston Astros (84-60, first in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (54-90, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (6-3, 3.51 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 72 strikeouts) Rangers: Kohei Arihara (2-3, 5.89 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +181, Astros -221; over/under is 9 runs.
MLB
SFGate

Chicago White Sox-Texas Runs

Rangers fourth. Nathaniel Lowe strikes out swinging. Andy Ibanez singles to center field. Nick Solak reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Andy Ibanez to second. Fielding error by Romy Gonzalez. Willie Calhoun walks. Nick Solak to second. Andy Ibanez to third. Jonah Heim reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Willie Calhoun out at second. Nick Solak to third. Andy Ibanez scores. Brock Holt strikes out swinging.
MLB
SFGate

Texas-N.Y. Yankees Runs

Yankees first. DJ LeMahieu grounds out to third base, Yonny Hernandez to Andy Ibanez. Anthony Rizzo hit by pitch. Aaron Judge doubles to deep right center field. Anthony Rizzo to third. Giancarlo Stanton grounds out to shortstop, Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Andy Ibanez. Anthony Rizzo scores. Joey Gallo strikes out swinging.
MLB
#Astros 3#Astros 7#Astros 9#Hyeon#Astros 13#Astros 14
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
The Spun

New York Yankees Announce Significant Roster Move

The New York Yankees have lost eight of their last nine games and will need to battle hard to get a Wildcard spot in the playoffs. In an effort to fix some issues, the Yankees are making a pretty significant roster move. According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Yankees...
MLB
chatsports.com

Will LA Angels end up screwing Shohei Ohtani like they did Mike Trout?

Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, LA Angels. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports. The LA Angels missing the playoffs may impact Shohei Ohtani‘s legacy the way it has impacted the legacy of his buddy Mike Trout. Trout has made the playoffs just once in his career, in 2014. He’s been the...
MLB

