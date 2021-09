BT Wholesale this week announced a new suite of digital solutions for channel partners to support their small business customers as they transition to a digital future. WHC Express and Broadband One delivers a powerful combination for small businesses, with access to a digital phone line, powered by ultrafast full-fibre broadband speeds to stay connected anytime, anywhere. With WHC Express, channel partners can now offer a new digital phone line for their small business customers that will deliver digital calls over a broadband network, and will replace the analogue phone services which will be retired by 2025.

